Android deals abound from $16: Samsung Galaxy S10 $410, Note9 $320, more (Refurb)

-
Smartphone AccessoriesAndroidwoot
Up to 40% From $16

Today only, Woot is offering various Android smartphones and accessories on sale from $15.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB in certified refurbished condition for $409.99. Originally $750, it currently sells for around $550 at Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of the best refurbished mention we’ve tracked. Notable features include a 6.1-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone.” Amazon customers tend to agree. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase. More below.

Another standout is the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB for GSM networks at $319.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,000 and still fetches around $850 at various retailers in new condition. This is the best price we’ve tracked. Notable features include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, bundled S-Pen, alongside 8 and 12MP cameras. 4K video recording at 60fps is certainly a standout as well. We called it a “phone that makes almost no compromises” in our hands-on review. Amazon customers largely agree. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Android smartphones and accessories for the budget-minded from $16. For more deals for your smartphone, jump over to yesterday’s big iOttie mount sale with offers from $18.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features:

  • An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare The next generation is here
  • Ultrasonic in display fingerprint ID protects and unlocks with the first touch; Video Play Time: Up to 22 hours
  • Pro grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro quality images of the world as you see it

