Segway’s Ninebot Max Electric Scooter goes 18.6 MPH for 40-miles at a low of $550 ($250 off)

-
AmazonGreen DealsSegway
$250 off $550

Amazon is currently offering the Segway Ninebot Max Electric Kick Scooter for $549.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon at the final stage of checkout. Down from $800, today’s deal beats our last mention by $150 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The powerful 350W motor can propel you up to 18.6 MPH and allows you to ride for up to 40.4 miles before it’s time to recharge. The foldable design makes it super simple to tote up flights of stairs or around your home. You’ll also find cruise control built-in, and there are even an LED display and Bluetooth capabilities with a smartphone app, ensuring you can customize all functions of this scooter. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Kick Scooter is perfect for those looking for a high-end electric scooter for a bit less. Coming in at $400, it’ll save an additional $150 over today’s lead deal. The main thing to note here is that it can only go 12.4 MPH and the battery lasts for 13.7 miles before it’s time to recharge.

However, if you’re on a tighter budget this holiday season, the Razor E100 Electric Scooter is seriously worth your consideration. You’ll find that it costs just $160 at Amazon right now, which is far below both models above. However, it can only reach 10 MPH and a single charge lasts for 40-minutes according to Razor, so this isn’t really meant to get around town with, as much as it is to be used as a toy.

Segway Kick Scooter Max features:

Navigate the streets easily on this dark gray Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter. The long battery life gives you uninterrupted rides, while the anti-lock braking system and self-healing tires provide safety and rider comfort. This Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter features a folding design for easy portability and storage.

