FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

These wipe-clean reusable notebooks sync your scribbles to the cloud for $36 (Reg. $50)

-
Home Goods
Reg. $50 $36

No app can replace the feel of pen on paper. But equally, you can’t carry a hundred notebooks. With the Rocketbook Fusion Notebook + Accessories Bundle, you can experience the best of paper and digital note-taking. Only today, it’s just $36 (Reg. $50) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: GREEN20.

Rated at 4.5 stars on Amazon, the Rocketbook Fusion looks like a regular notebook — but it has several smart features. For starters, the pages can be wiped clean with a damp cloth and re-used.

To preserve your notes, you can scan them using the companion smartphone app. By marking the icons at the bottom of each page, you can send your doodles directly to cloud accounts (including Evernote, OneNote, Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack, and others).

The notebook also contains seven different templates to help you get things done. These layouts cover planning, listing, goal-setting, note-taking, sketching, and more.

With this bundle, you get an Executive-sized Rocketbook Fusion notebook (42 pages) and a smaller Rocketbook Mini. In addition, you get two Pilot FriXion pens and two microfiber cloths for re-using the pages.

It’s a great way to save trees and stay organized, while maintaining the freedom of a flowing pen.

Order the Rocketbook Fusion Notebook + Accessories Bundle for only $36 today with promo code “GREEN20” at checkout.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6...
Kershaw multi-tool for $4? Yep, this one just hit an Am...
Braun shaver deals from $90: SmartCare dock bundles, Ep...
AmazonBasics Anti-Fatigue Mats are up to $25 off, now p...
Last-chance Instant Pot deals from $45: Duo Nova, Smar...
Ninja’s Foodi Blender and food processor can also...
Home Depot drops DEWALT, RYOBI, and more by up to 30% f...
Get in the sous vide game with up to 50% off Anova prec...
Show More Comments

Related

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gear for musicians and producers

Learn More

Grovemade intros new walnut and maple Wood Notebooks with brass bindings

Learn More
$160 off

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB drops to $399 (Prev-gen., Orig. $559)

$399 Learn More
$300 off

Samsung Galaxy smartphones up to $300: Note 10+ $800, more from $450

$450 Learn More
Reg. $180

Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6-foot ladder for $135 (All-time low)

$135 Learn More
35% off

This wireless backup camera kit includes a screen + installs easily at $84.50 (35% off)

$84.50 Learn More
All-time low

Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone returns to all-time low at $200 off

$200 off Learn More
59% off

Timbuk2 and Osprey MacBook bags are up to 59% off, now priced from $30

From $30 Learn More