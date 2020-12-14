These wipe-clean reusable notebooks sync your scribbles to the cloud for $36 (Reg. $50)

No app can replace the feel of pen on paper. But equally, you can’t carry a hundred notebooks. With the Rocketbook Fusion Notebook + Accessories Bundle, you can experience the best of paper and digital note-taking. Only today, it’s just $36 (Reg. $50) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: GREEN20.

Rated at 4.5 stars on Amazon, the Rocketbook Fusion looks like a regular notebook — but it has several smart features. For starters, the pages can be wiped clean with a damp cloth and re-used.

To preserve your notes, you can scan them using the companion smartphone app. By marking the icons at the bottom of each page, you can send your doodles directly to cloud accounts (including Evernote, OneNote, Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack, and others).

The notebook also contains seven different templates to help you get things done. These layouts cover planning, listing, goal-setting, note-taking, sketching, and more.

With this bundle, you get an Executive-sized Rocketbook Fusion notebook (42 pages) and a smaller Rocketbook Mini. In addition, you get two Pilot FriXion pens and two microfiber cloths for re-using the pages.

It’s a great way to save trees and stay organized, while maintaining the freedom of a flowing pen.

Order the Rocketbook Fusion Notebook + Accessories Bundle for only $36 today with promo code “GREEN20” at checkout.

