Klipsch’s new T5 II Earbuds with stainless steel charging case see 50% price cut to $99

Amazon offers the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds for $99 shipped in both silver and gunmetal styles. Usually fetching $199, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer marking only the second price cut we’ve seen since launching in July and coming within $5 of the all-time low. As Klipsch’s second-generation pair of true wireless earbuds, its T5 II deliver up to 32-hour battery life with the charging case alongside a unique stainless steel design. Alongside increased range from its predecessor, these Klipsch earbuds pack a transparency audio mode as well as IP67 water-resistance and Qi charging support. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can get a closer look at what to expect in our review of the Sport Mclaren Edition earbuds. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the previous-generation Klipsch T5 Earbuds for $50 at Amazon. You’re getting a similar design here complete with the same stainless steel charging case, just without all the improvements of the latest version. Battery life only clocks in at 24-hours here alongside a larger design that lacks the added water-resistance noted above. Not to mention, no Qi charging either. But at 50% less, they may still be worth the trade-offs for some.

But if it’s the latest from Apple that you’re after, the new AirPods Max headphones have received the very first price cut at $49 off. You’ll also find plenty of other price cuts in our headphones guide, including Sennheiser’s latest ANC and true wireless offerings from $60.

Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds features:

The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless earphones are the second generation of its acclaimed T5 predecessor. The earphones have been updated for maximum comfort by minimizing the ear bud and nozzle, and now includes six pairs of Klipsch patented oval ear tips for the perfect fit and seal. A new signal boost antenna delivers a high-quality, seamless Bluetooth® wireless technology connection. The earphones are dust and waterproof and fit into a slimmer premium brushed metal case that holds up to 24 hours of battery life.

