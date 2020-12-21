Ring Stick Up Cam Battery returns to all-time low at a Prime Day price of $60 (Refurb, Orig. $100)

Amazon is offering the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery for $59.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. For comparison, it has a list price of $100 and our last mention had it at $60 for Prime members only during Prime Day. This Ring Stick Up Cam offers a built-in rechargeable battery, allowing you to place it anywhere around your home. It connects to your network over Wi-Fi, allowing for a truly wire-free experience. The 1080p video feed can be viewed on a smartphone, tablet, computer, or even an Alexa-enabled smart display. Plus, Ring cameras even record time-lapses (in a sense) to give you an overview of what goes on outside between notifications. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.
Save quite a bit of cash when you aim a Wyze Cam out of your window instead. While the budget-focused Wyze Cam isn’t built to go outside like other models, it can easily aim out of a window or door to capture things that happen on the exterior of your home. For just $26 each, you could grab two Wyze Cams and still have some cash leftover when compared to today’s lead deal.
For other home security gear, you’ll want to check out Arlo’s Pro 3 HomeKit camera system, which is back at an all-time low of $300. Plus, we’ve found more deals priced as low as $80, giving you other options to choose from.
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery features:
- Monitors indoor or outdoor areas at home in 1080p HD video and night vision with a slim design that mounts almost anywhere.
- Powered by a quick-release rechargeable battery pack.
- Lets you see, hear and speak to people on camera from your phone, tablet or PC.
- Sends notifications to your device as soon as motion is detected.
- Lets you check in on your home any time with Live View on-demand video.
