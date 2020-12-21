Ring Stick Up Cam Battery returns to all-time low at a Prime Day price of $60 (Refurb, Orig. $100)

Amazon is offering the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery for $59.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. For comparison, it has a list price of $100 and our last mention had it at $60 for Prime members only during Prime Day. This Ring Stick Up Cam offers a built-in rechargeable battery, allowing you to place it anywhere around your home. It connects to your network over Wi-Fi, allowing for a truly wire-free experience. The 1080p video feed can be viewed on a smartphone, tablet, computer, or even an Alexa-enabled smart display. Plus, Ring cameras even record time-lapses (in a sense) to give you an overview of what goes on outside between notifications. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Save quite a bit of cash when you aim a Wyze Cam out of your window instead. While the budget-focused Wyze Cam isn’t built to go outside like other models, it can easily aim out of a window or door to capture things that happen on the exterior of your home. For just $26 each, you could grab two Wyze Cams and still have some cash leftover when compared to today’s lead deal.

For other home security gear, you’ll want to check out Arlo’s Pro 3 HomeKit camera system, which is back at an all-time low of $300. Plus, we’ve found more deals priced as low as $80, giving you other options to choose from.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery features:

Monitors indoor or outdoor areas at home in 1080p HD video and night vision with a slim design that mounts almost anywhere.

Powered by a quick-release rechargeable battery pack.

Lets you see, hear and speak to people on camera from your phone, tablet or PC.

Sends notifications to your device as soon as motion is detected.

Lets you check in on your home any time with Live View on-demand video.

