Arlo’s Pro 3 HomeKit Camera System returns to all-time low at $300, more from $80

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Security System for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Originally fetching $500, we’ve more recently been tracking a $400 going rate with today’s offer saving you 25% and matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Standout features on Arlo Pro 3 include 2K recording with a 160-degree field of view as well as HomeKit support for pairing with the rest of your Siri setup. Each of the included cameras are also rocking IP65 water-resistant housings, which have been redesigned to incorporate new features like automatic panning and zooming, as well as HDR. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,000 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more from $80.

Also on sale today, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Arlo Pro camera systems starting at $79.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. One of the more notable options to consider is the 2-Camera System at $139.99, which is down from its original $420 going rate. Alongside HomeKit support, you’ll find weather-resistant cameras here with 720p feeds and motion detection alerts. Rated 4.3/5 stars and everything in this sale also comes backed by a 90-day Arlo warranty.

Then don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable price cut on the Arlo Q camera at $80, which delivers a standalone design with 1080p feeds and more. That’s on top of everything else in our smart home guide today, including the latest ecobee HomeKit thermostats from $147.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes and view video directly from your phone. Spot unique details with color night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight.

