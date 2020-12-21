FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Arlo’s Pro 3 HomeKit Camera System returns to all-time low at $300, more from $80

-
AmazonSmart HomeArlo
25% off $80+

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Security System for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Originally fetching $500, we’ve more recently been tracking a $400 going rate with today’s offer saving you 25% and matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Standout features on Arlo Pro 3 include 2K recording with a 160-degree field of view as well as HomeKit support for pairing with the rest of your Siri setup. Each of the included cameras are also rocking IP65 water-resistant housings, which have been redesigned to incorporate new features like automatic panning and zooming, as well as HDR. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,000 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more from $80.

Also on sale today, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Arlo Pro camera systems starting at $79.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. One of the more notable options to consider is the 2-Camera System at $139.99, which is down from its original $420 going rate. Alongside HomeKit support, you’ll find weather-resistant cameras here with 720p feeds and motion detection alerts. Rated 4.3/5 stars and everything in this sale also comes backed by a 90-day Arlo warranty.

Then don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable price cut on the Arlo Q camera at $80, which delivers a standalone design with 1080p feeds and more. That’s on top of everything else in our smart home guide today, including the latest ecobee HomeKit thermostats from $147.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes and view video directly from your phone. Spot unique details with color night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Arlo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Black Friday savings return on Google Home Max at $150 ...
Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of storage hits Amazon low...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Station f...
Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $30, A...
Samsung’s Note20 Ultra falls to new Amazon low at...
Indoor plants and accessories up to 30% off with deals ...
Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+ now on sale from ...
Anker Christmas week sale starts at $13 with deals on i...
Show More Comments

Related

All-time low

Arlo’s new Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system returns to all-time low at $100 off

$100 off Learn More
$40 off

Arlo Q delivers HD feeds and free cloud storage for $80 ($40 off)

$80 Learn More
Reg. $229

Google Nest Hello Doorbell sees pre-Christmas discount from $134.50 (Reg. $229)

$134.50 Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
Reg. $349

GoPro HERO8 Black doubles as a webcam at a new all-time low of $249 (Save $100)

$249 Learn More
50% off

Fossil’s Holiday Event offers extra 50% off sale items with hundreds of new styles added

From $29 Learn More
Reg. $25

PlantSnap Pro with augmented reality now matching 2020 iOS low at $15 (Reg. $25)

$15 Learn More
Reg. $299

Black Friday savings return on Google Home Max at $150 (50% off)

$149 Learn More