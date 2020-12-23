FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s Outerwear Event takes up to 70% off Cole Haan, Spyder, more

-
FashionNordstrom Rack
70% off From $30

For four-days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Men’s Outerwear Event takes up to 70% off top brands including Spyder, Cole Haan, Levi’s, Travis Matthew, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The men’s Spyder Nexus Puffer Jacket is currently on sale for $70, which is down from its original rate of $199. This jacket is highly-packable and waterproof, which is great for winter sports. Plus, it has an attached hood and zippered pockets for added convienience. Plus, the navy coloring is timeless and a piece you can wear for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Also, be sure to check out the Sperry Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off over 350 new styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author

The North Face, Marmot, Arc’teryx, more up to 75%...
TOMS End of Year Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off snea...
Express Gift to You Sale takes 40-60% off sitewide with...
Jos. A. Bank polishes your look with its lowest prices ...
Timberland Winter Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide in...
Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces plunge as low as $79 (Up t...
Abercrombie and Fitch updates your look with 40-60% off...
Macy’s takes extra 20% off hundreds of top brands...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

GAP completes your holiday shopping with 50% off everything + extra 20% off your order

+ extra 20% off Learn More
20% off

Macy’s takes extra 20% off hundreds of top brands: Ralph Lauren, more

From $15 Learn More
70% off

Nautica takes 50-70% off sitewide + holiday gifts under $20: Sweaters, jackets, more

Under $20 Learn More
Shop now

Microsoft’s Winter Wrap sale takes up to $430 off latest Surface laptops, accessories, more

$430 off Learn More
57% off

LIFX’s Z-TV HomeKit-enabled LED strip falls to a new low at 57% off, now just $30

$30 Learn More
Reg. $60+

Microsoft’s Arctic Camo Xbox Wireless Controller falls to just $39 (Reg. up to $70)

$39 Learn More
Amazon low

8Bitdo’s Lite Bluetooth Gamepad boasts USB-C and arrives by Christmas: $21 (Amazon low)

$21 Learn More
85% off

Last second magazine gifts from $4/yr.: Wired, Reader’s Digest, Popular Mechanics, more

$4/yr. Learn More