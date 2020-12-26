FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get ahead of 2021 with Amazon fitness discounts priced from $14 (Up to $211 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered several fitness-related deals priced up to 30% off. Our top pick is the Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper for $39 shipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. With winter weather now in full swing for many of us, getting out for a walk can prove more difficult than usual. Thankfully this affordable stair stepper is here to save the day. It “tightens over 20 different core muscles,” ensuring you can tackle all sorts of problem areas. Resistance bands are included and attach to the machine, helping you tackle even more muscles during your next workout. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more fitness deals from $14.

More fitness deals:

Want to track calories burned and such? If so, check out the fresh deal we’ve spotted on Fossil’s always-on Carlyle Smartwatch. Amazon has slashed it to $139, undercutting the previous low there by $40. And for those of you that prefer more traditional timepieces, we’ve got more discounts priced from $44.

Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper features:

  • TRACK YOUR FITNESS LCD monitor measures the steps time total and calories making your exercise more reasonable and effective
  • TOTAL BODY Equipped with removable training bands this high-quality stepper tightens over 20 different core muscles and using low-impact aerobic exercise to help tone your chest back and shoulders
  • HYDRAULIC DRIVE SYSTEM Built with a hydraulic drive system this workout machine provides a smooth stepping motion

