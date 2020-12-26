Prep for tax season with TurboTax Premier plus a $10 Amazon gift card at $55 ($35 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering TurboTax Premier 2020 as a digital download with a $10 Amazon gift card for $54.99. For comparison, without the gift card, you’d pay $80 normally, with today’s deal saving you a total of $35. While we might not think want to think about it, tax season is just around the corner. If you’re someone who wants to be prepared to file as soon as possible, this is a fantastic buy. Plus, the $10 gift card will ensure you can score some after-Christmas sales. This version of TurboTax is designed for filing both federal and state returns, meaning it’s an all-in-one solution. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Not a fan of TurboTax? Well, H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe includes both state and federal filings just like today’s lead deal, but at $35. You’ll only get one state program download, which can be mailed in. However, you can add a state eFile on for an additional $20.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking Office 365 Family with Norton 360 for just $75. This saves you a total of $85 and gives you 15-months of Microsoft’s must-have productivity applications.

More about TurboTax Premier:

TurboTax Premier + State is recommended if: you sold stock, bonds or mutual funds, sold employee stock (ESPP), own rental property or are a trust beneficiary

Includes 5 free federal e-files and one download of a TurboTax state product. State e-file sold separately. Free product support via phone.

Keep more of your investment and rental income

Extra help for investment sales such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and employee stock plans

Automatically imports W-2s, investment & mortgage information from participating companies (may require a free Intuit account) and imports prior year data from TurboTax and other tax software

Searches 350+ deductions and credits, including tax-saving rental property deductions plus maximizing charitable donations with ItsDeductible

