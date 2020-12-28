Pad & Quill has now kicked of its annual New Year sale featuring home office gear, iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and much more. You’re looking at up to 40% off a wide range of Pad & Quill leather goods, but you can knock an additional 15% off those prices using our special promo code below. This is a great time to outfit your home office for the new year, score some end-of-the-year write-offs, or bring home some fresh new accessories for your latest Apple device pickups. Shipping is free on orders over $35 and prices start from $13 (with the code below). Head below for all of the details.

Home office gear, iPhone cases, and more

Whether it’s some new home office gear or just a full-grain American leather cover for your iPad or iPhone, just about all of Pad & Quill’s best products are seeing big-time price drops right now. On top of the up to 40% markdowns you’ll find on all of the listings, you can use code PQ15 at checkout to knock an additional 15% off for a potential total savings of 55%.

One particular standout here is the leather TechFolio Travel Cord Organizer. Regularly $90 and marked down to $57.35 for today’s sale, the code above will drop your total to $48.75 shipped. That’s more than 45% off the regular listing and one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Perfect for organizing your home office gear and other tech accessories, it has three dedicated cord pockets, an Apple Pencil slot, zipper pocket, SD card/key slots, and more. The full-grain leather build is supplemented by a canvas lining, marine-grade stitching, and a secure rivet closure. The usual 25-year leather warranty and 30-day money back promise applies here as well.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale for additional leather iPhone and iPad cases, messenger bags, Watch bands, home office gear, and much more. Just remember to use the code above.

You’ll also want to check out this extremely affordable Apple Watch band we just spotted at $7 along with the rest of the options you’ll find in our roundup starting from $5. Then dive into our Apple guide and smartphone accessory deal hubs for even more.

More on the TechFolio Travel Cord Organizer:

Home office gear deals: A Travel Cord Organizer to ensure no cable is left behind. A wrap up style cord management solution that holds hard drives, MacBook chargers, SD cards and plenty of cables. Handmade with a 25 Year warranty. All of this convenient goodness folds up portfolio-style and closes with a simple strap and rivet. It fits perfectly with any of our other leather travel bags and we will even throw in a discount when you add it to your cart. Because we know that once you get it in your hands you will love it. Welcome to the Pad & Quill family.

