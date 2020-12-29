FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GameStop end of year sale up to 60% off Funko, gamer hoodies, collectibles, more

GameStop’s Finish The List sale is a great way to score the gamer collectibles and apparel Santa forgot to bring you this year. Including everything from action figures and games to apparel and toys, you’re looking at up to 60% off with free shipping in orders over $35. There are loads of Funko POP! characters on sale to fill out your collection as well The Mandalorian-themed gear, and much more on tap. Head below for a closer look. 

GameStop’s Finish The List sale is highlighted by a few notable Funko POP! promotions, but you’ll also find deals on holiday gear, gamer collectibles, hoodies, Squishmallows, and even some amiibo. All of our top picks from the sale event are listed below:

More on the Funko Pop! The Child in Bag:

  • Gamer collectibles: From The Mandalorian, The Child in Bag, as a stylized Pop
  • Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any The Mandalorian fan
  • Collect and display all The Mandalorian POP Vinyl’s
  • Package Dimensions: 3.5 L x 6.25 H x 4.5 W (inches)

