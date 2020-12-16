Today, LEGO is announcing yet another new creation to look forward to in the near future. But unlike all of the 2021 unveils we’ve seen recently, today’s news is centered around the results of LEGO’s most recent fan vote to decide what the 150th BrickHeadz figure should be. But now the votes are all tallied, and LEGO is ready with an answer. Head below for all of the details and to see whether the new figure will be based on Star Wars, Minecraft, Jaws, or Lilo & Stitch.

LEGO announces 150th BrickHeadz figure

After just recently getting a look at the upcoming BrickHeadz Pet theme that includes four new creations due out in 2021, LEGO is now back to showcase its latest brick-built character. Aside from just being a new release, this time around marks the exciting occasion of LEGO celebrating its 150th BrickHeadz to date.

Back in November, LEGO kicked off a vote for fans to weigh in on the new creation via its Ideas site. With four different themes to assemble the latest BrickHeadz character from, fans could vote on whether the new brick-built figure should be based around Star Wars, Minecraft, Jaws, or Lilo & Stitch.

Now the vote has come to an end, and LEGO is ready to announce the winner. While it won’t be much of a surprise, the latest BrickHeadz figure and the 150th entry into the series will be from a galaxy far, far away.

Up until now, we’ve seen quite a few Star Wars BrickHeadz from LEGO, with the theme first kicking off back in 2017 with the Finn and Phasma figures. Since then, we’ve seen 16 of the sets in total, with the upcoming addition bringing that up to 17.

With 2021 just a few weeks away, it’s likely we’ll get a better idea of when to expect the new kit sometime in the new year. The latest BrickHeadz announced earlier this week capped out at numbers 120, meaning there are still quite a few new figures to see before we get to the 150th release.

9to5Toys’ Take

As a huge fan of LEGO Star Wars and BrickHeadz, it’s hard not to be excited about yet another addition to the lineup. But with three other themes that hadn’t yet been indoctrinated into the BrickHeadz theme, it would be been nice to see some variation from LEGO. Not to mention, this would have been the very first time seeing an official Jaws set, as well.

But now that we know LEGO has locked in the Star Wars subject matter, I really hope they do something out of the ordinary for the 150th BrickHeadz. Every one of the brick-built characters up until now has been the most popular characters from a galaxy far, far away, so I’d love to see LEGO mix it up with a more unique focus this time.

A personal pick for me would be a Clone Trooper, but any of the new characters from The Mandalorian would be great too. Or if LEGO does go with a safer route here, it would be awesome to see a bundle pack of R2-D2 and C-3PO BrickHeadz hit store shelves sometime in 2021.

