Today’s best game deals: Crash 4 $30, Mario Tennis $36, DOOM titles from $1.50, more

As part of today’s best game deals, both Sony and Microsoft are offering digital copies of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on PS4/PS5 and Xbox for $29.99. This is matching the most readily available Black Friday price and is the best we can find. Physical copies start from $35 at Amazon right now for comparison. Crash and Coco must reunite the four Quantum Masks to bend the “rules of reality” before Neo Cortex and N. Tropy destroy the entire multi-verse in this well-received return for the series. Down below, you’ll find deals on Mario Tennis Aces, Dishonored & Prey Collection, all of the classic DOOM games, Watch Dogs Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.

Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now

Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS

Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021

PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament

New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One is here with new weapons and more

Donkey Kong Country 3 hits Nintendo Switch Online SNES library

