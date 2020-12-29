Today’s best game deals: Crash 4 $30, Mario Tennis $36, DOOM titles from $1.50, more

As part of today’s best game deals, both Sony and Microsoft are offering digital copies of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on PS4/PS5 and Xbox for $29.99. This is matching the most readily available Black Friday price and is the best we can find. Physical copies start from $35 at Amazon right now for comparison. Crash and Coco must reunite the four Quantum Masks to bend the “rules of reality” before Neo Cortex and N. Tropy destroy the entire multi-verse in this well-received return for the series. Down below, you’ll find deals on Mario Tennis Aces, Dishonored & Prey Collection, all of the classic DOOM games, Watch Dogs Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Christmas sale up to 70% off
- Nintendo Christmas eShop deals from $1
- Xbox Christmas Countdown game sale up to 55% off
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Mario Tennis Aces $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $35.60 with Target RedCard
- Dishonored & Prey Collection $25 (Reg. $100)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Florence Switch $3 (Reg. $6)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- DOOM (1993) $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 $3 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM 64 $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM $6 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $10 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe $30 (Reg. $90)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag $9 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $26 (Reg. $40)
- Matched at Walmart
- Just Dance 2021 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII original Switch $8 (Reg. $16)
- Final Fantasy VII original Xbox $8 (Reg. $16)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Battletoads $10 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from $38 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Xbox One
- Octopath Traveler $30 (Reg. $60)
- Axiom Verge $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Cuphead PS4 and Xbox One $14 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Switch
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS4/Xbox One $45 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Cross-Gen and Ultimate Edition from $55 on PlayStation and Xbox
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection $12 (Reg. up to $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Plus New Horizons Screen Cleaning Cloth
- The Outer Worlds from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 on PS4 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now
Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS
Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021
PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament
New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One is here with new weapons and more
Donkey Kong Country 3 hits Nintendo Switch Online SNES library
