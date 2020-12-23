LEGO’s 2,500-piece Technic Land Rover returns to Amazon low at $160, more from $12

Amazon offers the LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender for $159.99 shipped. You’ll find it at Walmart for the same price, as well. Down from $200, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This 2,573-piece creation assembles the iconic Land Rover Defender and stacks up to over 8-inches tall and 16-inches wide. Alongside a unique green design, there’s also working steering, independent suspension, and a detailed in-line 6-cylinder engine under the hood. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $12.

Other LEGO deals:

While many of the LEGO stocking stuffer deals we spotted last week are still live from $12, shipping times have slipped beyond Christmas at this point. Luckily many still qualify for in-store pickup to let you score some last-minute gifts. Then be sure to check out all of our coverage of LEGO’s Advent Calendars, as the countdown is just about finished ahead of the big day.

LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender features:

Experience world-leading vehicle design firsthand with this highly authentic and displayable 42110 LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender model. Developed in partnership with Land Rover, this impressive LEGO replica captures the vehicle’s outstanding level of refinement with its clean, modern lines and sculpted surfaces, and comes with original-design rims with ground-gripping tires.

