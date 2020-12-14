With 2021 just around the corner, LEGO builders are already eagerly anticipating the new creations, and today, there’s a new collection on kits on the way. While we’ve already gotten many of the more popular LEGO kits covered, details on what to expect from some of LEGO’s in-house themes have now arrived. With a series of new BrickHeadz figures, as well as Ideas promotions and more slated to launch in the new year, we’re diving into yet another batch of upcoming creations. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO showcases new collection of 2021 sets

So far, we’ve seen sets from just about all of the major LEGO themes like Star Wars, Technic, and more. But now, with the big hitters out of the way, more details have surfaced on what to expect from some of the smaller kits arriving in 2021.

Alongside a collection of new Creator kits, BrickHeadz, and polybags, one of the highlights fans to the LEGO Ideas Vintage Car. We’ve known this creation would be coming for awhile now, as the set is actually the result of a contest where builders could submit an idea for the new Gift with Purchase set.

We’ve seen this approach in the past with the Ideas Space Rocket Ride kit, and now LEGO is back for an old school hot rod. While there’s no official details yet on when this kit will be available for free from LEGO, we know it’ll be launching in the new year with two minifigures and an eye-catching design. Odds are it will debut alongside the Modular Police Station we saw last month. Expect the LEGO Ideas Vintage Car to be be one of the more popular promotions in 2021.

As for the latest on the BrickHeadz front, there are three pretty notable builds on the way. The two main entries take on a new direction for LEGO, delivering a pair of new Pets figures in the form of short hair cats and then German Shepard dogs. In both sets, you’re getting both a puppy and kitten as well as larger dog and cat builds to fit with the respective themes. Just excuse the image quality here, as the photos come from LEGO’s Certification documents, rather than the catalogs we’ve seen already.

We also typically tend to see a new Chinese New Year figure, and this year’s enters as a trio of pandas compete with some other festive decor.

Of the new releases here, the last pair of kits we want to highlight alongside the LEGO Ideas Vintage Car is the upcoming Roses and Tulips sets. Giving folks a more affordable price to bring some brick-built flowers into their collection compared to the Botanical theme launching next year, you’ll have a choice to built either a small bouquet of either roses or tulips.

There’s also a collection of other kits on the way that will be dropping in the new year. But until then, be sure to head below for a closer look at all of the other LEGO 2021 sets that are just weeks away at this point.

More details LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!