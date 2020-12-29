FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kids’ toys and book sets from $4: Play-Doh, Melissa & Doug, Hot Wheels, more up to 60% off

Amazon is now offering the Play-Doh Lollipop 4-Pack of Pretend Play Set for $4.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, today’s deal is nearly 60% off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time low. Walmart is charging the full $10 right now for comparison. This set includes 3-ounces of Play-Doh molding compound as well as lollipop molds so they can craft their own flavors and designs. The sticks actually double as removable rollers to “imprint fun textures into the Play-Doh compound” as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 140 Amazon customers. More kids’ toys, books, and playsets below. 

More kids’ toy and book deals:

But if it’s the LEGO sets your kids are after, dig into our latest roundup of building kit discounts from $12. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the limited-edition Christmas X-Wing, the new BrickLink Designer Program, and this fan-made 5,000-piece LEGO Razer Crest while you’re at it. Then go browse through all of the big-time price drops on kids’ gear in today’s Disney Twice Upon a Year event from under $2

More on the Play-Doh Lollipop 4-Pack:

These pretend play food lollipops are filled with 2 different Play-Doh colors swirled into cool patterns. Each pop contains 3 ounces of different colors. The sticks are removable rollers to imprint fun textures into the Play-Doh compound, and stamps on the backside of the lollipop molds create fun candy-themed shapes. Give this lollipop toy as a gift for kids, or share them for non-candy party favors, prize box toys, or just a fun, hands-on way to play with arts and crafts like modeling clay.

