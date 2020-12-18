FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO gives rejected Ideas projects a second chance with new BrickLink Designer Program

-
LEGONewsLEGO Ideas
Read more

Since launching back in 2008, the LEGO Ideas platform has given fans a way to turn their own creations into official kits. And while we typically see a handful of kits released from the theme each year, LEGO is making some new progress today to provide an additional avenue for creators to turn fan-made builds into official kits. Relaunching its partnership with BrickLink, the upcoming LEGO Designer Program is giving rejected Ideas projects a second chance. Head below for all of the details.

After the clear success of its Ideas theme, LEGO has been trying quite a few different out of the box strategies for releasing new kits over the past few years. First, we saw the company embrace true crowdfunding with an Indiegogo campaign before taking to BrickLink to partner with eight builders for some additional models.

That partnership with BrickLink is continuing into 2021 with an expansion to its Designer Program. To date, we’ve received 13 creations from the collaboration in the past, and now it looks like even more will be on the way. But to mix it up from the original two waves of fan-made builds, LEGO is going to be picking potential models from the creations that aren’t chosen for its official Ideas kits.

Now that more and more models are achieving the required 10,000-supporter milestone on LEGO Ideas, fewer and fewer kits have been seeing the light of day on store shelves. And with 35 different kits up for consideration from the latest review, that’s only going to increase.

LEGO’s solution here is to launch a new way for these denied Ideas projects to still become official builds by inviting them to partake in its new BrickLink Designer Program. If things stay the same as before, this will be a mix of crowdfunding with the usual Ideas requirements, where a set will need a certain amount of preorders before being confirmed. This was particularly successful the first two times around, so it’s no wonder why LEGO is breathing new life into the program.

As of now, there isn’t too much information on when we’ll start seeing new set announcements, but LEGO does note that it has plenty in store for us in early 2021.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO has been having a bit of an uphill battle lately trying to decide which of the fan-made builds actually become official Ideas kits considering how popular the platform has become. But this announcement goes a long way towards helping get even more of the community involved. The BrickLink Designer Program sets last year were some of my favorites, so I can’t wait to see which previously rejected Ideas models get a second chance.

It’s also great to see LEGO actually leverage its recent acquisition of BrickLink for something as out of the ordinary as its new Designer Program.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

LEGO Ideas

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PlayStation Store, but it m...
[Update: Day 18] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’...
Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 202...
Fan-made 5,000-piece LEGO Razer Crest gives us a look a...
PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortn...
These LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft, and Mario kits make gr...
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite affordable...
Need gift wrapping? Here are our favorite options that ...
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO’s upcoming 2021 botanical collection includes a bonsai tree and flower bouquet

Read more Learn More

Everything we know about LEGO’s upcoming 9,000-piece Colosseum kit

Learn More

LEGO announces its 150th BrickHeadz figure is on the way following fan vote

Read more Learn More

The best 2020 LEGO kits to buy before they disappear forever

Read more Learn More

New LEGO 2021 sets on the horizon: Ideas Vintage Car, Pet BrickHeadz, much more

Read more Learn More

A first look at the new LEGO Star Wars 2021 sets: X-Wing, Tie Fighter, more

Read more Learn More

LEGO celebrates upcoming Chinese New Year with three new festive creations

Read more Learn More

LEGO announces new wave of Super Mario kits due out in 2021

Read more Learn More