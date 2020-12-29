Disney is now offering up to 40% off Mandalorian toys, apparel, home goods, and much more as part of its Twice Upon a Year Sale. This sale event only really comes around a couple times a year, as the name suggests, making now a great time to fill out your collection or nail down any of those Mandalorian toys and Star Wars collectibles you might have missed out at Christmas. Free shipping is available across the board on orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Head below for more details.

The Disney Twice Upon a Year Sale starts from under $2 and features everything from pricey collectibles that just got a whole lot more affordable and some Mandalorian toys as well as clothing for the whole family and much more. You won’t find the new NERF new Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster or LEGO’s limited-edition Christmas X-Wing in there, but there is still a giant selection of official Disney gear on tap here, with big-time discounts to be had.

One standout from the bunch is the 11-inch Star Wars Mandalorian The Child Plush for $16. Regularly $25 and currently fetching nearly as much at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Standing 11-inches tall, this Baby Yoda plushy is described as a “soft, cuddly plush toy featuring faux suede coat and fuzzy trims.” It also features embroidered details and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds on Amazon.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Disney Twice Upon a Year Sale for additional Mandalorian toys, apparel, and more. Here are some handy quick links to each of the major sections of the sale: toys, clothing, home goods, and accessories.

While we are talking Disney and The Mandalorian gear, be sure to check out LEGO’s Mickey Mouse mosaic, these limited-edition Mandalorian Xbox controllers, and all of the Star Wars Funko POP! characters on sale at GameStop today.

More on the Mandalorian The Child Plush:

Embrace the creature known as ”the Child,” affectionately known as Baby Yoda, with this soft, cuddly plush toy featuring faux suede coat and fuzzy trims. This irresistible infant is inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian now streaming on Disney+. May the hugs be with you! As seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+

