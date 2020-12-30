Home Depot’s after Christmas sale offers up to 75% off trees, decorations, more from $2.50

Home Depot is currently offering up to 75% off clearance Christmas decorations so you can prep for next year’s holiday season. Our favorite is the 7.5-foot Alexander Pine Pre-Lit LED Christmas Tree for $62.25 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $249 and today’s deal saves you up to 75%. While the holidays might be over, you could be in need of a new tree for next season. If that’s the case, today’s sale is a fantastic way to score some deep discounts. The pre-lit tree featured here offers 550 SureBright warm white LEDs which are already installed, making setup a breeze. Plus, the flocked design and included pinecones make it super cute and easy to decorate. Rated 4.3/5 stars. We’ll outline a few more deals below that are available for shipping, but Home Depot offers quite a few options on their landing page that are available for order online and pickup in-store, so you’ll absolutely want to check that out.

More ways to save:

Control your outdoor Christmas decorations using Siri, Alexa, or Assistant with this dual smart plug that we’re seeing on sale at under $17 right now. Also, if you’re wanting to spruce up the house all year long, be sure to swing by our Philips Hue roundup with prices as low as $70 on great smart home upgrades.

Alexander Pine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree features:

It’s easy to get ready for the holidays with this 7.5-ft. Alexander Pine artificial Christmas tree. It boasts 1,433 lush, evergreen branch tips for a full appearance and ample room to showcase your favorite ornaments. Crafted from flame-resistant PVC material, the tree is pre-lit with 550 SureBright warm white LED lights that add a festive presence to your home. This charming Christmas staple is easy to set up and lights with a single plug thanks to Quick-Set technology keeping the light strings within the trunk. The tree includes a foot pedal for easy use. To achieve a full look, you will need to shape, or fluff, the branches. Fluffing a tree of this size may take a couple of hours initially, but the results are well worth the time and effort.

