FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot’s after Christmas sale offers up to 75% off trees, decorations, more from $2.50

-
Home GoodsHome Depot
From $2.50

Home Depot is currently offering up to 75% off clearance Christmas decorations so you can prep for next year’s holiday season. Our favorite is the 7.5-foot Alexander Pine Pre-Lit LED Christmas Tree for $62.25 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $249 and today’s deal saves you up to 75%. While the holidays might be over, you could be in need of a new tree for next season. If that’s the case, today’s sale is a fantastic way to score some deep discounts. The pre-lit tree featured here offers 550 SureBright warm white LEDs which are already installed, making setup a breeze. Plus, the flocked design and included pinecones make it super cute and easy to decorate. Rated 4.3/5 stars. We’ll outline a few more deals below that are available for shipping, but Home Depot offers quite a few options on their landing page that are available for order online and pickup in-store, so you’ll absolutely want to check that out.

More ways to save:

Control your outdoor Christmas decorations using Siri, Alexa, or Assistant with this dual smart plug that we’re seeing on sale at under $17 right now. Also, if you’re wanting to spruce up the house all year long, be sure to swing by our Philips Hue roundup with prices as low as $70 on great smart home upgrades.

Alexander Pine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree features:

It’s easy to get ready for the holidays with this 7.5-ft. Alexander Pine artificial Christmas tree. It boasts 1,433 lush, evergreen branch tips for a full appearance and ample room to showcase your favorite ornaments. Crafted from flame-resistant PVC material, the tree is pre-lit with 550 SureBright warm white LED lights that add a festive presence to your home. This charming Christmas staple is easy to set up and lights with a single plug thanks to Quick-Set technology keeping the light strings within the trunk. The tree includes a foot pedal for easy use. To achieve a full look, you will need to shape, or fluff, the branches. Fluffing a tree of this size may take a couple of hours initially, but the results are well worth the time and effort.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Neato’s Botvac D7 laser-guided vacuum falls to ne...
Amazon takes up to 42% off Rivet furniture ahead of New...
Amazon’s offering hair tools from $19 Prime shipp...
Coleman’s 50-Quart Xtreme Cooler keeps the beers ...
Laundry essentials up to 40% off at Amazon: Downy Unsto...
Build a shed with ease when using 2x4basics’ cust...
Add SOG’s Sync II Traveler Multi-Tool to your EDC...
ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Robo Vac/Mop now just $100 (Reg. $20...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: 21-inch 4K iMac at Amazon low, Philips Hue from $20, Home Depot up to 45% off tools, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
$144 off

Neato’s Botvac D7 laser-guided vacuum falls to new low at $144 off, more from $250

$250 Learn More
20% off

Cole Haan Refresh Sale takes extra 20% off: Boots, sneakers, loafers, more

From $40 Learn More
37% off

Upgrade to a Citizen, Timex, or Skagen timepiece from $37 (Up to 37% off)

From $37 Learn More
Reg. $180+

Place the Moto 360 3rd Gen. Wear OS smartwatch on your wrist for $130 (Reg. $180+)

$130 Learn More
Save 42%

Amazon takes up to 42% off Rivet furniture ahead of New Year’s Day

From $34 Learn More
50% off

Ray-Ban, Oakley, more up to 50% off during Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale

From $30 Learn More