FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to your setup for $59 (Reg. $70)

-
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $70 $59

Amazon offers the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 shipped. Down from $70, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the best we’ve seen since the beginning of the year. Whether you just found a Switch under the tree over the holidays or are looking to step up to a more ergonomic gaming play session, the Pro Controller is an easy recommendation. Featuring all of the same functionality you’d find on the Joy-Cons like HD Rumble and motion control, this transition-style gameplay is ideal for diving into Breath of the Wild and other Nintendo titles. Over 30,000 Amazon customers agree, with a 4.9/5 star rating attached here.

Alternatively, you could ditch the first-party status of the featured deal and go with PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controller for $50 at Amazon. This gamepad rocks a similar design to the lead deal, but ditches the built-in rechargeable battery and USB-C port for a more affordable price tag. It also comes in a variety of colors and styles, too.

Our roundup of game deals is still packed with some discounted titles to load up your Switch library ahead of 2021. But then read up on the latest additions to Nintendo Switch Online, as the service just brought the popular Donkey Kong Country 3 and a few other titles to its catalog of digital SNES games.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller features:

Take your game sessions up a notch with the Pro Controller. Includes motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more. The Pro Controller can be used when the Nintendo Switch is either docked or undocked. Nintendo Switch is designed to go wherever you do, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap. So you get more time to play the games you love, however you like.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save 38% on a 1-year subscription to Microsoft Office 3...
Add four LITOM 450-lumen motion-sensing solar LED light...
Timbuk2, AmazonBasics, and Osprey bags are up to 60% of...
This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the es...
Enjoy upgraded video quality with Aukey’s 1080p U...
CORSAIR’s Wireless Gaming Headset boasts Bluetoot...
V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones return to all-ti...
The SiriusXM Onyx EZR Home or Vehicle Kit comes with a ...
Show More Comments

Related

38% off

Save 38% on a 1-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal, now $36

$36 Learn More
$5 each

Add four LITOM 450-lumen motion-sensing solar LED lights to your yard for $5 each

$20.50 Learn More
$161 off

Timbuk2, AmazonBasics, and Osprey bags are up to 60% off at Amazon, now priced from $26

From $26 Learn More
Save 20%

This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the essentials at $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More
30% off

Enjoy upgraded video quality with Aukey’s 1080p USB webcam at a low of $28

$28 Learn More
Amazon low

CORSAIR’s Wireless Gaming Headset boasts Bluetooth and 3.5mm support: $74 (Amazon low)

$74 Learn More
Save $100

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones return to all-time lows from $200 (Save $100)

$200 Learn More
Reg. $40

The SiriusXM Onyx EZR Home or Vehicle Kit comes with a 3-month trial at a new lof of $25

$25 Learn More