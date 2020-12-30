Add a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to your setup for $59 (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 shipped. Down from $70, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the best we’ve seen since the beginning of the year. Whether you just found a Switch under the tree over the holidays or are looking to step up to a more ergonomic gaming play session, the Pro Controller is an easy recommendation. Featuring all of the same functionality you’d find on the Joy-Cons like HD Rumble and motion control, this transition-style gameplay is ideal for diving into Breath of the Wild and other Nintendo titles. Over 30,000 Amazon customers agree, with a 4.9/5 star rating attached here.

Alternatively, you could ditch the first-party status of the featured deal and go with PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controller for $50 at Amazon. This gamepad rocks a similar design to the lead deal, but ditches the built-in rechargeable battery and USB-C port for a more affordable price tag. It also comes in a variety of colors and styles, too.

Our roundup of game deals is still packed with some discounted titles to load up your Switch library ahead of 2021. But then read up on the latest additions to Nintendo Switch Online, as the service just brought the popular Donkey Kong Country 3 and a few other titles to its catalog of digital SNES games.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller features:

Take your game sessions up a notch with the Pro Controller. Includes motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more. The Pro Controller can be used when the Nintendo Switch is either docked or undocked. Nintendo Switch is designed to go wherever you do, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap. So you get more time to play the games you love, however you like.

