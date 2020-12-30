Timbuk2, AmazonBasics, and Osprey bags are up to 60% off at Amazon, now priced from $26

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted some notable Timbuk2, AmazonBasics, and Osprey bag discounts up to 60% off. Our favorite is the Timbuk2 Recharge Duffel for $26.41 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This Timbuk2 bag is an affordable way to get your essentials from A to B. Not only is the interior spacious enough for workout gear, there are also adjustable compression straps that are ready to hold a yoga mat or blanket. Inside you’ll find a mesh pocket that’s ready to accommodate a water bottle. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timbuk2 gear is reputable. Continue reading to find more bag deals up to $161 off. Act quickly as stock is slipping for some of them.

More bag deals:

No matter which option you land on, the discounted Fossil Tech Organizer is a nice way to round out your purchase. It boasts a premium leather design and is $20 off at Amazon. This allows you to grab one for $69, making now a great time to take charge of small tech accessories.

Timbuk2 Recharge Duffel features:

A metallic everyday duffel for yoga, the park, and back again

Adjustable compression straps for yoga mat or blanket

Expandable interior compartment with TPU for shoes or post workout gear

Internal organization panel, zip pocket, and power mesh pocket for water bottle

N400D x N400D crinkle metallic

