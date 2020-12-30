Timbuk2, AmazonBasics, and Osprey bags are up to 60% off at Amazon, now priced from $26

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted some notable Timbuk2, AmazonBasics, and Osprey bag discounts up to 60% off. Our favorite is the Timbuk2 Recharge Duffel for $26.41 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This Timbuk2 bag is an affordable way to get your essentials from A to B. Not only is the interior spacious enough for workout gear, there are also adjustable compression straps that are ready to hold a yoga mat or blanket. Inside you’ll find a mesh pocket that’s ready to accommodate a water bottle. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timbuk2 gear is reputable. Continue reading to find more bag deals up to $161 off. Act quickly as stock is slipping for some of them.
More bag deals:
- AmazonBasics Softside Carry-On Spinner: $53 (Reg. $69)
- Timbuk2 Duo Convertible Briefcase: $108 (Reg. $269)
- Osprey Tropos Laptop Backpack: $75 (Reg. $150)
- View all…
No matter which option you land on, the discounted Fossil Tech Organizer is a nice way to round out your purchase. It boasts a premium leather design and is $20 off at Amazon. This allows you to grab one for $69, making now a great time to take charge of small tech accessories.
Timbuk2 Recharge Duffel features:
- A metallic everyday duffel for yoga, the park, and back again
- Adjustable compression straps for yoga mat or blanket
- Expandable interior compartment with TPU for shoes or post workout gear
- Internal organization panel, zip pocket, and power mesh pocket for water bottle
- N400D x N400D crinkle metallic
