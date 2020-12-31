eufyCam home security system requires no subscription + has 365-day battery at $100 off

eufyHome via Amazon is offering its eufyCam 1080p Wireless Home Security Camera System for $199.99 shipped with the code EUFYCAM8810 at checkout. Today’s deal saves you $100 from its normal going rate at Amazon, comes in at $300 below Home Depot’s list price, and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. eufyCam offers 365-day battery life, meaning that one charge will last all year long. Each camera included is IP67 waterproof, ensuring that they’re ready to withstand the elements. There are no monthly fees associated with eufy’s smart cameras, as everything records to a local microSD card in the base that’s included with your purchase today. Plus, today’s deal includes one of eufy’s entry sensors, which offers sound alerts for open and closed doors. Rated 5/5 stars from early reviews and eufy is a trusted brand at Amazon.

Use some of your savings from today’s lead deal to secure the inside of your home as well. This 2-pack of eufy HomeKit-enabled cameras is available for $70 at Amazon right now. These cameras offers 1080p recording and compatibility with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. Just keep in mind that these cameras aren’t rated to be used outdoors and they require a wall plug for power.

Save even more when opting for Wyze Cam. You’ll find that this budget-focused camera offers 1080p streaming and tie-ins with both Alexa and Assistant, though no HomeKit compatibility is available here. But, at just $26, you can buy quite a few Wyze Cams to secure your home for the cost of either option above.

eufyCam Home Security System features:

365-day Battery Life: IP67-rated weatherproof camera runs for 365 days per charge (or 3 years in Standby Mode), indoors and out.

Full Hd Surveillance: 1080p Full HD, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures videos are recorded with crystal-clear quality, day and night.

No Monthly Fee: eufyCam doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings. Cloud storage service optional.

