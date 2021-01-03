FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 20% off ladders, paint accessories, more today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 20% off ladders, scaffolding, and more. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the Gorilla Ladders 26-foot Aluminum Multi-position Ladder for $245.65. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300 and today’s deal equates to the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. This model offers a 26-foot reach and multi-position functionality, making it easy to find just the right setup for your task. Built-in wheels also make it easy to tote around between various spaces. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Home Depot has plenty of additional price drops as part of today’s sale. You can browse through the entire selection of ladders, scaffolding, and more on this page.

Gorilla Ladders MPXW features:

Lighter, stronger, easier – the newly designed Gorilla Ladders 26 ft. Reach MPXW Aluminum Multi-Position ladder with wheels combines versatility, safety and strength. With a 375 lb. weight capacity and telescoping adjustable heights, this ladder can be used as an extension ladder, double-sided twin step ladder, 90 ladder and a stairway step ladder. Easily adjust the height from all sides with 1-hand using the speed locks. The extra-large, heavy-duty hinges give you improved strength with less flex and sway for safer climbing, plus the built-in wheels allow the ladder to be easily transported. The innovative rail design makes this ladder lighter weight yet stronger than comparable models. This Gorilla Ladders 26 ft. Reach MPXW Multi-Position Ladder with wheels is the next generation of safe, strong, innovative and versatile climbing products that is perfect for all your project needs.

