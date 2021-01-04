FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Instant Pot’s 6-Qt. VIVA Black Stainless Multi-Cooker returns to Black Friday pricing at $49

Reg. $100 $49

Walmart is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot VIVA Black Stainless Steel Multi-Cooker for $49 shipped. Regularly as much as $100, this is matching the rock-bottom Black Friday price we tracked at the end of last year and once again, one of the most affordable 6-quart Instant Pots out there. This model sports 15 preset programs and a multitude of cooking options including pressure cook, sauté, sous vide, steam, slow cook, and even the ability to make yogurt or cake, and act as a sterilizer. On top of the 10+ built-in safety features, it houses a stainless steel cooking pot that you can throw in the dishwasher for easy clean ups as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Walmart customers. More details below. 

At just $49, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better multi-cooker for less. Your only real option for that 1-pot meal solution for even less would be something like this 7-quart Crock-Pot Slow Cooker at $37 shipped. It is significantly more limited, but will still allow you to prep a simple dinner and let it cook on its own all day. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. 

While we are still tracking a notable holiday-worthy price on the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-quart via Target, you’ll have to opt for in-store pickup to score the $69.99 price tag right now (down from the regular $100+). Either way, you’ll want to swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals. 

More on the Instant Pot VIVA Multi-Cooker:

Instant Pot Viva Multi-Use 9-IN-1 6 Quart Pressure Cooker is a multi-cooker that pressure cooks, sautés, sous vides, steams, slow cooks, warms, makes yogurts and cakes and sterilizes putting a world of culinary options at your fingertips. In short, it multitasks as well as you do, which makes it your perfect kitchen go-to. Instant Pot VIVA Black Stainless 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, with Sous Vide and Sterilizer. 

