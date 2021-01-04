FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Yakuza Like a Dragon $35, Kingdom Hearts from $10, more

-



As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 and Xbox One for $34.99 shipped. Also now matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is matching the Amazon all-time low as well as the 2020 Black Friday pricing and is the best we can find. After serving an 18-year prison sentence, protagonist Ichiban Kasuga is back on the streets as a “low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo.” While the usual beat ’em up mechanics have been traded out for a turn-based formula, players can now recruit up to seven party members and make use of over 100 combat skills. Or just head to the go-kart track and explore the multitude of mini-games spread throughout “a modern-day Japanese city.”  Down below, you’ll find deals on Kingdom Hearts III, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Borderlands 3, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Stardew Valley, and much more.







Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now

Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS

Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021

PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament

New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One is here with new weapons and more

Donkey Kong Country 3 hits Nintendo Switch Online SNES library

