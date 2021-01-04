Today’s best game deals: Yakuza Like a Dragon $35, Kingdom Hearts from $10, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 and Xbox One for $34.99 shipped. Also now matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is matching the Amazon all-time low as well as the 2020 Black Friday pricing and is the best we can find. After serving an 18-year prison sentence, protagonist Ichiban Kasuga is back on the streets as a “low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo.” While the usual beat ’em up mechanics have been traded out for a turn-based formula, players can now recruit up to seven party members and make use of over 100 combat skills. Or just head to the go-kart track and explore the multitude of mini-games spread throughout “a modern-day Japanese city.” Down below, you’ll find deals on Kingdom Hearts III, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Borderlands 3, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Stardew Valley, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation holiday sale up to 70% off
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $59 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from $38 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Stardew Valley Switch $12 (Reg. $15)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $50)
- DIRT 5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Sonic Forces + Super Monkey Ball $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal Steel Book $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario Tennis Aces $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $35.60 with Target RedCard
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe $30 (Reg. $90)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag $9 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $26 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Octopath Traveler $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection $12 (Reg. up to $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Outer Worlds from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
