Sony has now launched a massive Christmas game sale via PSN. If you still have some titles you want to score at a discount to fill up your back catalogue, or even some of the latest 2020 releases, now’s your chance without having to leave the couch or wait for shipping. While we did see some big-name titles appear in this morning’s roundup, we are now tracking more than 1,400 games and DLC packs at up to 70% off for the holidays via PSN. Head below for more details and some top picks.

PlayStation Christmas game sale

The PlayStation Christmas game sale is live from now through January, 19, 2021, with an influx of new deals coming on January 8 (the COD Black Ops Cold War deal below ends on January 5 though). However, we are already seeing a particularly notable lineup of top-tier titles, DLC packs, special editions, and more right now. There are some titles in the sale that will drop even lower for PlayStation Plus members, but most deals are available for all and you’ll find some of our top picks in the list below.

Be sure to browse through today’s game roundup for even more PlayStation titles, not to mention this ongoing deal on PS Plus memberships. Cyberpunk 2077 might have been removed from PSN but that might also make it easier to get the refund you deserve. Here are all of the details on that and don’t forget to scoop up the December PS Plus freebies while you still can.

More on PlayStation Christmas game sale:

Christmas game sale: The Holiday Sale promotion comes to PlayStation Store from Tuesday, 22nd December, with savings up to 50% on games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, and more. PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sales promotion runs from Tuesday, 22nd December until 23.59pm local time on Tuesday, January 19. Lineup refreshes Friday, January 8. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War offer ends January 5 23.59pm local time.

