FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PlayStation Christmas game sale now live with over 1,400 titles up to 70% off

-
Apps GamesSonyPSN
70% off Now Live!

Sony has now launched a massive Christmas game sale via PSN. If you still have some titles you want to score at a discount to fill up your back catalogue, or even some of the latest 2020 releases, now’s your chance without having to leave the couch or wait for shipping. While we did see some big-name titles appear in this morning’s roundup, we are now tracking more than 1,400 games and DLC packs at up to 70% off for the holidays via PSN. Head below for more details and some top picks. 

PlayStation Christmas game sale

The PlayStation Christmas game sale is live from now through January, 19, 2021, with an influx of new deals coming on January 8 (the COD Black Ops Cold War deal below ends on January 5 though). However, we are already seeing a particularly notable lineup of top-tier titles, DLC packs, special editions, and more right now. There are some titles in the sale that will drop even lower for PlayStation Plus members, but most deals are available for all and you’ll find some of our top picks in the list below. 

Be sure to browse through today’s game roundup for even more PlayStation titles, not to mention this ongoing deal on PS Plus memberships. Cyberpunk 2077 might have been removed from PSN but that might also make it easier to get the refund you deserve. Here are all of the details on that and don’t forget to scoop up the December PS Plus freebies while you still can. 

More on PlayStation Christmas game sale:

Christmas game sale: The Holiday Sale promotion comes to PlayStation Store from Tuesday, 22nd December, with savings up to 50% on games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, and more. PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sales promotion runs from Tuesday, 22nd December until 23.59pm local time on Tuesday, January 19. Lineup refreshes Friday, January 8. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War offer ends January 5 23.59pm local time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Stories for iOS hits all-...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Final Fantasy, ...
Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $14, Last of Us ...
Nintendo Christmas eShop deals from $1: Mega Man, Final...
Best Android app deals of the day: Death Squared, Color...
Nintendo Switch accessories from $10: PowerA controller...
PlantSnap Pro with augmented reality now matching 2020 ...
Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S wit...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Sony launches massive End of Year PSN sale with over 480 games from $3

From $3 Learn More
Reg. $5+

December PlayStation Plus PS4/PS5 freebies: Just Cause 4, Worms Rumble, more

FREE Learn More

Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PlayStation Store, but it might be easier to get a refund now

Learn More

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Series X, game deals, more

Learn More
60% off

Abercrombie and Fitch updates your look with 40-60% off sitewide: Jeans, outerwear, more

from $10 Learn More

Green Deals: 100W Solar Panel $70 (Reg. $90), more

Learn More
Reg. $30+

iHealth’s popular No-Touch Digital Forehead Thermometer now down to $24.50

$24.50 Learn More