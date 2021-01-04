FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your office with a 55-inch electric standing desk at a low of $245.50 (15% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsOffice SuppliesSHW
15% off $245.50

EPFamily Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SHW 55-inch Electric Standing Desk for $245.54 shipped. For comparison, today’s deal saves you 15% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still sitting down all day while working from home, it’s time to add some variety to your setup. This desk measures 28- by 55-inches, giving you ample room to use multiple monitors, a keyboard/mouse, and still have space left for other desk essentials. You’ll find that it can go from a minimum of 28-inches tall to a max of 45-inches, converting from sitting to standing with the press of a button. Speaking of buttons, there are four memory presets and a digital display so you can easily dial it in perfectly. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Do you love the desk that you already work at? Well, VIVO’s converter allows you to keep that desk and still enjoy sit-stand functionality. It measures 32-inches wide and can hold either two monitors, or a display and your laptop. There’s even a built-in keyboard and mouse tray for you to keep things nice and tidy while working. Plus, at $115, it’s a great buy for those on a tighter budget.

However, you could opt for the FlexiSpot 28-inch standing desk converter to save even more. It’s a bit smaller than VIVO’s, so do keep that in mind. You’ll only spend $100 here, though, leaving even more cash in your pocket.

SHW Standing Desk features:

  • Digital Display Handset – 4 memory preset options for easy adjustment.
  • Electric Lift System – Fully motorized lift from 28 to 45 Inches height
  • Telescopic Height Adjustment – The strong legs use telescopic adjustment transitioning from sitting to standing from 28″ to 45″
  • High-grade industrial steel, Desk Top has the grommets to organize you cords.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Office Supplies SHW

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Finish your next project with TECCPO’s compact mo...
Add two 3200-lumen outdoor solar-powered LED lights to ...
Scosche’s ClipSync USB-C Keychain Cable falls und...
Amazon has 96-loads of Gain Original Laundry Detergent ...
iOttie’s Easy One Touch Wireless brings 10W Qi ch...
Link2Home extension cord reels roll up when you’r...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 Cellular falls to ...
Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Show More Comments

Related

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Patrick’s must-have PC gaming upgrades from under $55

Learn More
Reg. $30

Deco Gear’s wooden headphone stand upgrades your desk setup at just $17 shipped

$17 Learn More
50% off

Finish your next project with TECCPO’s compact mouse sander at 50% off, now $20

$20 Learn More
$9.50 each

Add two 3200-lumen outdoor solar-powered LED lights to your yard for just $9.50 each

$19 Learn More
80% off

Last chance at New Year’s magazine pricing from under $4/yr. (Up to 85% off)

$4/yr. Learn More
Reg. $13

Scosche’s ClipSync USB-C Keychain Cable falls under $10.50 at Amazon (Reg. $13)

$10.50 Learn More
40% off

Amazon has 96-loads of Gain Original Laundry Detergent down at $11 today (40% off)

$11 Learn More

It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is finally done, download now

Learn More