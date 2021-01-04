Upgrade your office with a 55-inch electric standing desk at a low of $245.50 (15% off)

EPFamily Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SHW 55-inch Electric Standing Desk for $245.54 shipped. For comparison, today’s deal saves you 15% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still sitting down all day while working from home, it’s time to add some variety to your setup. This desk measures 28- by 55-inches, giving you ample room to use multiple monitors, a keyboard/mouse, and still have space left for other desk essentials. You’ll find that it can go from a minimum of 28-inches tall to a max of 45-inches, converting from sitting to standing with the press of a button. Speaking of buttons, there are four memory presets and a digital display so you can easily dial it in perfectly. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Do you love the desk that you already work at? Well, VIVO’s converter allows you to keep that desk and still enjoy sit-stand functionality. It measures 32-inches wide and can hold either two monitors, or a display and your laptop. There’s even a built-in keyboard and mouse tray for you to keep things nice and tidy while working. Plus, at $115, it’s a great buy for those on a tighter budget.

However, you could opt for the FlexiSpot 28-inch standing desk converter to save even more. It’s a bit smaller than VIVO’s, so do keep that in mind. You’ll only spend $100 here, though, leaving even more cash in your pocket.

SHW Standing Desk features:

Digital Display Handset – 4 memory preset options for easy adjustment.

Electric Lift System – Fully motorized lift from 28 to 45 Inches height

Telescopic Height Adjustment – The strong legs use telescopic adjustment transitioning from sitting to standing from 28″ to 45″

High-grade industrial steel, Desk Top has the grommets to organize you cords.

