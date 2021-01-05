FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $26 (Save 35%), more

50% off $9

TaoTronics (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower MagSafe Wireless Charger for $25.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code KJEH28AR at checkout. Usually fetching $40, it just dropped to $34 with today’s offer slashing off an extra 24% and marking a new all-time low. RAVPower’s MagSafe-compatible Qi pad lets you take advantage of Apple’s new charging method on the iPhone 12 lineup at a more affordable price than its first-party accessory. It’ll magnetically snap to the back of your handset just the same and you’re also getting a 20W USB-C power adapter here to complete the package. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 280 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

New MagSafe technology perfectly snaps and centers to the charging coil on the back of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max for secure wireless charging. A 20W USB C power adapter provides fast charging with either MagSafe chargers or USB C to Lightning cables, and all in a compact form – the same size as Apple’s 5W adapter. 

Suitable for use with Apple’s MagSafe cases; if your phone case isn’t made with MagSafe, please remove it for charging. Measures 62mm x 6.1mm and crafted with a lightweight aluminum base, this puck-sized charging pad sticks firmly to the back of your iPhone 12 and easily slips into your pocket

