FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PlayStation Plus 1-year memberships now under $30 with free delivery (Reg. $60)

-
Apps GamesSonyCDKeys
50% off $30

CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $29.89 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, like it fetches at Amazon, today’s offer is more than 50% off the going rate, $3 under our previous mention, and the best price we can find. Whether you’re jumping in for the first time, looking for access to the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5, or just need a discounted extension, today’s deal is worth a closer look. Head below for more details. 

For those unfamiliar here, PlayStation Plus memberships provide PlayStation 5 owners access to the new PS Plus Collection of PS4 games as well as even deeper deals on digital game purchases via PSN. It also opens the door for the monthly free game library, which lands 2 or 3 titles in your library every month at no additional cost for the duration of your active membership. This month’s freebies include Maneater on PS5 as well as Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall on PlayStation 4. You can read all about the details on those right here

Then head over to this morning’s game roundup for all of the best deals on PS4/PS5 titles. Just don’t forget to browse through the ongoing and particularly wide-ranging holiday PSN promotion with over 1,400 titles and DLC packs on sale at up to 70% off. But after two decades in the shadows, this once un-released PS1 game is worth a look as well. 

More on PlayStation Plus memberships:

Your 12-month membership subscription will renew automatically and $59.99 + applicable tax will be deducted from your PlayStation Network (“PSN”) account wallet every 12 months until you cancel. If your wallet has insufficient funds, your PSN account’s default payment method will be charged. To cancel, go to [Settings]>[Account Management]>[Account Info]>[PlayStation Subscriptions] on PS4 or see “How to Cancel” below. Enrolling in service turns on your PSN wallet’s automatic funding setting. Price may change. No refunds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

CDKeys

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pick up these Filmage screen recorder and video convert...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swim Out, PXL, ...
Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Fre...
Arcade1Up’s Countercade brings Galaga to the game...
Best Android app deals of the day: Sasaya, Push them al...
Use a year of ABC Mouse to teach your kids in 2021 at a...
A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian a...
Nintendo’s Labo Switch Vehicle Kit falls to best ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40, Cadence of Hyrule $30, more

$40 Learn More
Reg. $40+

January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games: Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, more

FREE Learn More

Anker expands Nebula projector lineup with new ‘Solar’ portable model, more

Learn More
Reg. $39

Pick up these Filmage screen recorder and video converter apps today for $20 (Reg. $39)

$20 Learn More
Up to 33% off

Govee’s 32.8-foot Bluetooth/Wi-Fi RGBIC + RGBWW smart LED light strips fall as low as $24

From $24 Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s offering the Hot Tools Hair Dryer for $63 shipped (Reg. $90), more

$63 Learn More
Reg. $1,045

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ Smartphone sees $385 discount down to $660

$660 Learn More
Reg. $15

Steel abs await with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Roller Wheel, now $11.50 (Save 24%)

$11.50 Learn More