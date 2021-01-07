Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40, Cadence of Hyrule $30, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is $30 or 33% off the going rate and the best we can find. Outside of some very limited doorbuster offers, this is matching the lowest we tracked during the 2020 Black Friday deal season as well. After seeing Donkey Kong Country 1, 2, and 3 hit the Switch Online library last year, this is a great chance to continue the saga. All your favorite primates are back in action in here alongside 2-player co-op and the first playable appearance of Funky Kong with his own unique move set. Down below, you’ll find deals on Bayonetta & Vanquish, Marvel’s Avengers, Metro Exodus, Judgment, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo’s Labo Switch Vehicle Kit $35 (Save up to 50%)
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation holiday sale up to 70% off
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $59 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Cadence of Hyrule $30 (Reg. $40)
- Godfall PS5 from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Ring Fit Adventure $70 (In-stock)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metro Exodus $14 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $20 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $12 (Reg. $20)
- Rare Replay $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Xbox franchise sale from $5
- Yakuza PSN franchise sale from $5
- Mega Man Xbox franchise sale from $15
- Mega Man PSN franchise sale from $10
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $16 (Reg. $40)
- Killer Instinct: Definitive $10 (Reg. $40)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $24 (Reg. $40)
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 $10 (Reg. $25)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $50)
- DIRT 5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 Royal Steel Book $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario Tennis Aces $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe $30 (Reg. $90)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $26 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Outer Worlds from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian creator
Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event launches today
It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is finally done
Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now
Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS
Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021
