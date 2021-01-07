Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40, Cadence of Hyrule $30, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is $30 or 33% off the going rate and the best we can find. Outside of some very limited doorbuster offers, this is matching the lowest we tracked during the 2020 Black Friday deal season as well. After seeing Donkey Kong Country 1, 2, and 3 hit the Switch Online library last year, this is a great chance to continue the saga. All your favorite primates are back in action in here alongside 2-player co-op and the first playable appearance of Funky Kong with his own unique move set. Down below, you’ll find deals on Bayonetta & Vanquish, Marvel’s Avengers, Metro Exodus, Judgment, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.

