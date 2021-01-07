FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40, Cadence of Hyrule $30, more

-
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $60 $40

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is $30 or 33% off the going rate and the best we can find. Outside of some very limited doorbuster offers, this is matching the lowest we tracked during the 2020 Black Friday deal season as well. After seeing Donkey Kong Country 1, 2, and 3 hit the Switch Online library last year, this is a great chance to continue the saga. All your favorite primates are back in action in here alongside 2-player co-op and the first playable appearance of Funky Kong with his own unique move set. Down below, you’ll find deals on Bayonetta & Vanquish, Marvel’s Avengers, Metro Exodus, Judgment, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian creator

Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event launches today

It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is finally done

Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now

Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS

Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

WD’s 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS handles Plex and ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swim Out, PXL, ...
Arcade1Up’s Countercade brings Galaga to the game...
Amazon 1-day Kindle eBook sale from just $1 with up to ...
Score three Apple Watch sport bands of your choice for ...
Eve Button lets you quickly set HomeKit scenes, dim lig...
Load up on superfoods and health supplements at Amazon ...
Zojirushi’s highly-rated travel mugs and food jar...
Show More Comments

Related

87% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Leather Wallet Case $2 (87% off), more

$2 Learn More
50% off

Levi’s offering extra 50% off sale styles including popular denim, outerwear, more from $13

From $13 Learn More

Anker intros more affordable MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 lineup

Learn More
Reg. $350

WD’s 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS handles Plex and more at $299.50 (Reg. $350)

$299.50 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swim Out, PXL, Titan Quest HD, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $279

Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 falls to $219 following 22% discount

$219 Learn More
60% off

Eddie Bauer’s Flash Sale offers outdoor favorites from $20, today only

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $150

Arcade1Up’s Countercade brings Galaga to the game room at $100 (Save 33%)

$100 Learn More