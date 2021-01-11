Automate your wo/manscaping: Up to 46% off Braun Shavers and Hair Removal

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of hair removal products from Braun at up to 46% off list and all time lows starting at $70. These products all earn 4.2+/5 star reviews from Amazon reviewers and are cleaner more efficient ways to get rid of unwanted hair than traditional shaving.
Marketed for woman:
- Braun Epilator Silk-epil 9 9-521: $69.94
List: $129.99
- Braun Face Epilator Facespa Pro 911: $79.94
List : $99.99
- Gillette Venus IPL Laser Hair Removal for Women Silk-expert IPL BD 3005: $199.94 List:
$249.99
For men:
- Wet/Dry Precision Series 9 9330s shaver: $179.94 List:
$299.99
- 7880CC Electric Shaver With Precision Trimmer, Rechargeable: $149.94 List:
$199.99
- Series 5 5145s Electric Shaver with Precision Trimmer: $99.94 List:
$129.99
Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 9 9330s features:
- World’s most efficient electric shaver. Efficient, close and gentle, for a flawless shave
- Best efficiency: 5 shaving elements get more hair in one stroke than any other shavers
- Best for gentleness: sonic vibrations glide over your skin for maximum skin comfort
- Use wet or dry. Now with 20% more battery power
- Product designed, engineered and made in Germany. Recommended by GQ and the Skin Health Alliance accredited
- Tested on 3-day beard vs. leading premium tier products. vs. previous Series 9
