Amazon Fashion is boosting your 2021 workouts with a “New Year New You” section that’s loaded with its best-selling activewear for the entire family. This gear was designed to have you feel your best and most confident when working out. The Amazon Fashion New Year New You section is full of top brands including Under Armour, Champion, adidas, ASICS, Amazon in-house brands, and many more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from this section and be sure to check out our latest guide to the hottest golf brands in 2021.

Amazon Fashion Activewear for Men

Starting with an Amazon Fashion best-seller are the men’s Under Armour 10-inch Raid Shorts, priced from $21. These shorts are great for workouts due to their 4-way stretch fabric and lightweight design. They’re also available in several color options, are sweat-wicking, and feature over 18,000 positive reviews, with a 4.6/5 star rating.

Hit the road or treadmill running with the ASICS Gel-Kayano 25 Running Shoes that are an Amazon best-seller. These running shoes are available in eleven color options and have a supportive design to promote comfort. They also have a sweat-wicking and breathable design to help you stay cool when your workouts heat up. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers and priced at $93.

Activewear for Women

For women, you can find 40 styles that are the best-sellers for Amazon. Our top pick from this section is the Amazon in-house brand Core 10 High-Waist Leggings. These leggings were designed to perform well during almost any workout and the high-waist is very flattering. I also love that it has a wide size range from XS – 3XL and also comes in short, regular, or tall height options. They’re also sweat-wicking and feature mesh paneling to help keep you cool. With over 300 reviews, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars and prices start at just $23.

If you’re on the hunt for new workout shoes, Amazon Fashion has included the adidas Supernova C.rdy Running Shoes to its best-sellers list. This style is priced from $55 and was designed to be ready for any training. The curved design helps to give you a quick step by promoting speedy movement. They also have a flexible cushioning that helps give you comfort and a natural stride. The lightweight material is also a notable feature and they’re available in two pretty color options with pink touches in time for Valentine’s Day. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Amazon customers.

