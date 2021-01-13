Nordstrom takes up to 60% off hundreds of new styles + free shipping: Cole Haan, more

Nordstrom offers new markdowns at up to 60% off including hundreds of top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you will find deals on Cole Haan, Free People, Steve Madden, Barbour, and many more. All orders receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker for men that are currently marked down to $90 and originally were priced at $150. These sneakers are versatile to wear throughout any season and pair nicely with jeans, joggers, or shorts alike. It also has a memory foam footbed and a lightweight design to help you stay comfortable all-day. They will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and they’re also waterproof, which makes them nice for spring weather. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

