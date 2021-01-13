FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Load up on award-winning eBooks from $1 in today’s Amazon Gold Box (Up to 80% off)

-
AmazonMedia
80% off From $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off award-winning eBooks. Starting from just $1, you’re looking at quite a notable selection of highly-rated titles across a broad spectrum of genres from nonfiction and history to science fiction, biographies, business, thrillers, and much more. This is a solid opportunity to refresh your Kindle eBook library for the new year and you’ll find some of our top picks from the sale listed below. 

Gold Box eBook sale:

Before you dive into the rest of our book deals, be sure to scoop up your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies and browse through our January Reading List. We are also tracking some deep deals on Women’s and Men’s Health magazine starting from just $4.50 per year as well as a Dr. Stone ComiXology sale at up to 30% off

More on Stephen Fry’s Mythos:

Here are the thrills, grandeur, and unabashed fun of the Greek myths, stylishly retold by Stephen Fry. The legendary writer, actor, and comedian breathes life into ancient tales, from Pandora’s box to Prometheus’s fire, and transforms the adventures of Zeus and the Olympians into emotionally resonant and deeply funny stories, without losing any of their original wonder. Classical artwork inspired by the myths and learned notes from the author offer rich cultural context.

