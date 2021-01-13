Load up on award-winning eBooks from $1 in today’s Amazon Gold Box (Up to 80% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off award-winning eBooks. Starting from just $1, you’re looking at quite a notable selection of highly-rated titles across a broad spectrum of genres from nonfiction and history to science fiction, biographies, business, thrillers, and much more. This is a solid opportunity to refresh your Kindle eBook library for the new year and you’ll find some of our top picks from the sale listed below.

Gold Box eBook sale:

More on Stephen Fry’s Mythos:

Here are the thrills, grandeur, and unabashed fun of the Greek myths, stylishly retold by Stephen Fry. The legendary writer, actor, and comedian breathes life into ancient tales, from Pandora’s box to Prometheus’s fire, and transforms the adventures of Zeus and the Olympians into emotionally resonant and deeply funny stories, without losing any of their original wonder. Classical artwork inspired by the myths and learned notes from the author offer rich cultural context.

