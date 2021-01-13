FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Incase’s 16-inch Reform MacBook Backpack dives to $35 (Save 77%)

Adorama via Amazon is offering the Incase 16-inch Reform Backpack for $34.99 shipped. Matched at Adorama. That’s up to $115 off what you’d pay directly at Incase and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new MacBook backpack, this could be the one. It’s ready for every modern form-factor, including M1-powered offerings and 16-inch model. Shoulder straps are padded for “optimal comfort and ergonomic support.” A matte black colorway delivers a sleek look that many in the tech community have come to appreciate over the last few years. Rated 4/5 stars.

Opt for an even more affordable solution when grabbing Lenovo’s Casual Laptop Backpack at $13. It’s comprised of a water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric. The form-factor is streamlined with padding throughout its interior to protect whatever you’re keeping inside. Best of all, it boasts a spacious compartment that’s ready to accommodate any modern MacBook.

And if you’d like to see some more discounts prior to making your final decision, swing by Monday’s roundup. There you’ll find Cocoon, Timbuk2, Osprey sleeves and bags priced from $32. My favorite is Cocoon’s 13-inch Organizer as it features a GRID-IT! compartment for holding small accessories firmly in place.

Incase 16-inch Reform Backpack features:

  • 16-inch MacBook Pro, 15-inch MacBook Pro & Retina, iPad
  • Heather Black: durable 300D heathered weave Ecoya/ Nylon Black: durable abrasion resistant 840D Nylon
  • Adjustable padded shoulder straps for optimal comfort and ergonomic support.
  • Faux-fur lined compression molded cage made from specially formulated impact-absoring Tensaerlite
  • Designed for today’s mobile lifestyle.

