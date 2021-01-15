FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $750 on Alienware UltraWides, 240Hz gaming monitors, more

Dell is currently discounting a selection of Alienware PC gaming monitors headlined by the new Alienware 38-inch Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) for $1,529.99. Normally selling for $1,900, you’re saving $370 today, with this offer matching the second-best we’ve tracked to date and coming within $80 of the all-time low from before the holidays. Having just launched in November, Alienware’s 38-inch model sports a curved panel with 3840 x 1600 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. There’s also a pair of HDMI ports, a DisplayPort input, and USB 3.0 hub to complete the package. Reviews are still coming in, but other Alienware monitors are highly-rated. Head below for more.

Other Alienware monitor deals:

Alongside these HyperX keyboard deals from $76.50, you’ll find even more ways to elevate your setup in our PC gaming guide. Yesterday saw the launch of the new 32-inch ASUS 4K 144Hz monitor, which joins all of the other CES 2021 announcements. Then be sure to check out the Dell UltraSharp 40-inch 5K Thunderbolt 3 display that was just announced, as well.

Alienware 38-inch Curved Monitor features:

Aside from giving you strikingly realistic images, VESA DisplayHDR 600 with localized dimming, improves the contrast ratio with greater color depth, remarkable clarity and a reduced halo effect. IPS Nano Color technology is the cinema standard that offers wider color coverage than sRGB, enabling colors to be richer and more lifelike. Plus, it supports 95% DCI-P3 across a wide-viewing angle.

