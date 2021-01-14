At CES 2021, ASUS announced a brand-new monitor with HDMI 2.1, a 4K resolution, and 144Hz refresh rate. This is designed to take advantage of what Microsoft and Sony are offering in the latest Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 but is also awesome for PC gamers just the same. What all does this brand-new monitor bring to the table? Well, keep reading to find out.

Enjoy 4K 144Hz on the all-new ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ

The latest monitor from ASUS is the ROG Swift PG32UQ, which features a 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. This is really the stand-out feature and will get you ready for next-generation gaming.

I recently upgraded from 60Hz to 144Hz and up on my monitors, and it makes a huge difference. I’m at 1440p resolution right now, because when I upgraded, 4K 144Hz was a bit scarce when it came to picking up a PC display. But, CES 2021 hasn’t been short of launching new screens with this tech, as both LG and Acer have announced similarly-specced displays.

What sets ASUS apart, however, is the inclusion of quality HDR and a large 32-inch design. Most other companies stick to 27-inches for 4K 144, but ASUS wanted to go big instead of go home. This gives you a pixel density of 138 PPI and is fantastic given its size.

IPS takes center stage

While most high refresh monitors use a TN or VA panel, ASUS decided to go with IPS for its latest display, which allows for a more blur- and ghosting-free experience than we’re used to. Plus, IPS gives better color reproduction and viewing angles than other display types.

Ready for next-generation gaming with an ASUS HDMI 2.1 monitor

Another stand-out feature here is the HDMI 2.1 standard. This allows the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 to leverage the 4K 120Hz refresh rate offered by the monitor. While the screen can technically go up to 144Hz, both consoles will lock at 120Hz, which is still awesome since previous-generation gear would play at 30 to 60 FPS.

9to5Toys’ take

I love seeing all these monitors released. I really enjoy my Series X, but picking up a 4K 120Hz TV is just something that’s so far out for me that seeing monitors like this being offered is awesome, and I can’t wait to get my hands on one. After playing high refresh games on my PC, I’m stoked to give it a shot on console, which is exactly what ASUS is aiming to do here.

