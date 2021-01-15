FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Illuminate your yard with two 3,200-lumen solar outdoor LED lights for $9.50 each

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code RF5KWEVE at checkout. This saves you 27% and matches our last mention and is the best available. If you’re someone who likes to spend time outdoors in the spring, winter is almost over. These lights offer 3,200-lumens of brightness each and are perfect for illuminating your entire patio or back yard with ease. Charged by the sun’s rays, you won’t have to worry about wires or changing batteries here. Plus, they’re entirely weather-resistant, ensuring that they’ll stand the test of time in the elements. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Should you grab the lights in today’s lead deal, be sure to pick up some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. Rated to hold up to 15-pounds of weight, this will make mounting your new lights super simple and requires no drilling. Coming in at under $5 on Amazon, this is a no-brainer purchase.

After checking out the deal above, be sure to give our daily Green Deals roundup a look. Today, we’ve found the ECOFLOW River 600 Portable Solar Generator at $320, a Segway scooter for $550, and even a solar panel for $70.

enkman Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Equipped with 208 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3200 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

