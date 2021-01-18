Block annoying unwanted calls and texts with RoboKiller, starting at $30 (Reg. $39)

There is nothing more annoying than picking up your phone five times a day, only to hear a robot speaking. RoboKiller Spam Call & Text Blocker blocks 99% of these spam calls in just 0.01 seconds. You can get a one-year subscription now for just $29.99 (Reg. $39) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Your cell phone should be a way for friends and family to get in touch, and perhaps colleagues. But when sales agents and scammers are ringing you constantly, you might just give up answering altogether.

RoboKiller helps restore some privacy to your personal phone number. This app screens every incoming call and message, looking for signs of spam or fraud. Loaded with a database of over 500 million known scams, the app is extremely effective.

When RoboKiller detects a machine or human fraudster, the call is intercepted to save you the stress.

Depending on the settings you choose, the app will either end the call immediately or waste the time of whoever called using an AI Answer Bot.

RoboKiller also detects spoof numbers and 95% of unwanted SMS messages. Rated at 4.5 stars on iOS and 4 stars on Android, the app gives you total control over the strength of the screening. You can even allow or block specific numbers.

Order today for $49.99 to get two years of protection with RoboKiller, worth $79. Alternatively, you can get one year for $29.99 (Reg. $39) or three years for $69.99 (Reg. $119).

