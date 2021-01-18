Upgrade to Calphalon cookware with this 9-piece non-stick set from $190 (Reg. $250)

Target is now offering the 9-piece Calphalon Select Space Saving Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set for $199.99 shipped. RedCard holders can score it for $189.99 shipped. Regularly $250 at Target, this is a straight $50 price drop and the lowest we can find. For comparison sake, a very similar 10-piece version of this set sells for well over $400 elsewhere while Amazon’s out of stock listing usually fetches around the same. Including just about everything a home cook could need, these pans feature “durable” hard-anodized aluminum exteriors, silicone grip handles, a dual-layer nonstick interior, and look great in the process. The dishwasher- and oven-safe design (up to 400-degrees) are a nice touch as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A $190 set isn’t going to work for everyone, no matter how large the discount is. But this 12-piece T-fal Signature Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set at $80 is far easier on your pocket book and will provide much of the same features for much less. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from nearly 8,500 Amazon customers. You’ll score some bonus accessories with this set including a 10.25-inch griddle, serving spoon, ladle, and a slotted spatula.

The kitchenware deals don’t there today though. A quick browse through our home goods deal hub will yield notable price drops on loads of Braun gear at Amazon, the Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine, and this 5-quart steel air fryer at $40. Just remember to check out some of today’s furniture upgrade deals, Amazon’s Gold Box vitamin event, and Target’s Spring Refresh Threshold Collection.

More on the Calphalon Select Space Saving Cookware Set:

Set Includes: 8″ Diameter Stack (stack with all 8″ diameter products), 8-Inch Fry Pan, 2.5-Quart Saucepan with Cover, 3-Quart Sauté Pan with Cover, 10″” Diameter Stack (stack with all 10″” diameter products), 10-Inch Fry Pan, 4-Quart Chef’s Pan, 5-Quart Dutch Oven with Cover. Save up to 30% more cabinet space* with the Select by Calphalon Space Saving Hard-Anodized Nonstick 9pc Cookware Set.

