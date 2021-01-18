Philips’ Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo milk system now $100 off at Amazon

Amazon is now offering Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine for $699.99 shipped. Also matched at Seattle Coffee Gear. Regularly $800, today’s offer is $100 off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked in about 6 months at Amazon. This automatic model offers up one-touch brew settings with dedicated cappuccino and latte buttons. That’s alongside the LatteGo milk system, which completely automates the steamed milk process inside the machine with no “hard-to-clean nooks, crevasses or nozzles.” It also houses a 12-step grinder, dishwasher-safe parts, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If today’s $100 price drop still leaves the Philips 3200 Series in the overkill range for your needs, there are more affordable ways to bring some freshly-made espresso to your mornings. Take the De’Longhi 15 bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker, for example. It goes for $100 at Amazon where it carries stellar ratings from over 9,200 customers. While the process is less automated overall, some folks would prefer the built-in steaming wand, not to mention the $600 in savings here.

But if you prefer the convenience of a single-serve brewer, we also still have Amazon’s K-Cup coffee maker at an all-time low of $34 Prime shipped. Just be sure to scope out this SF Bay coffee pod deal, our latest coffee brewing ideas feature, and the rest of the household offers on tap right here.

More on the Philips 3200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine:

Streamline your stress-full mornings with the Philips 3200 Espresso Machine. The 3200’s claim to fame? The all-new LatteGo milk system. Invented with supreme ease in mind, the LatteGo features an elegant build with no hard-to-clean nooks, crevasses or nozzles. Designed with a very neat silicone diaphragm that siphons milk up into a steam chamber, the 3200’s carafe pops apart into 3 pieces for rinsing or dishwashing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!