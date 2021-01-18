FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get the oil out of your diet with this 5-quart steel air fryer at $40 for today only (Reg. $100)

-
Reg. $100 $40

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel 5-quart Insignia Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 with refurbished models going for $69 at Amazon, today’s offer is 60% off the going rate and the best we can find. This tasty and healthier alternative to deep frying leaves you with that delicious golden texture using only a fraction of the oil. Features include an adjustable temperature range (180- to 400-degrees), a 5-quart frying basket, built-in timer, and dishwasher-safe parts. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

As of right now, the only trustworthy option we can find for around this price is the highly-rated Chefman 2-quart TurboFry Air Fryer. However, it sells for the same as today’s lead deal and is not even half the size. So unless you specifically need a smaller capacity model, today’s lead deal is among your best options right now. Although it might be worth taking a look at this air fryer cookbook (“600 Effortless Air Fryer Recipes”) and our spring recipe list for more ideas. 

Then head over to our home goods hub for additional offers on household essentials, kitchenware, and much more. Amazon’s K-Cup coffee maker is still at its all-time low and be sure to dive into our latest Amazon furniture discounts from $28

More on the Insignia Analog Air Fryer:

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia mechanical control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. With its intuitive mechanical controls and large capacity, the air fryer makes it easy to prepare favorites for the whole family. Its BPA-free construction keeps unhealthy chemicals out of your food, and a stainless steel finish helps give your kitchen a refined, polished look. Cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan – no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

