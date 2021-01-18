Home Depot takes up to 30% off power tools and accessories, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off select power tools and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RYOBI 6-gallon Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $219. That’s down from the usual $300 going rate and $6 under our previous mention. This kit delivers everything you need for DIY builds around the house. Includes a six-gallon electric pancake air compressor, an 18-gauge brad nailer, 16-gauge finish nailer, and a 25-foot hose. Billed as a “maintenance-free” air compressor, this model can handle a variety of tasks including finish nailing, inflating tires, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below from today’s sale.

For a more robust package of tools, consider the DEWALT Circular and Reciprocating Saw Combo Kit for $399. You’ll receive both saws, a battery, carrying case, and more with purchase, saving your around $100 from the regular going rate. This is a great buy if you’re looking to expand beyond a basic drill in your DIY arsenal and want to tackle some larger projects. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on everyday essentials for your DIY tool kit.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Ryobi Electric Pancake Air Compressor includes:

RYOBI introduces the 6 Gal. Electric Pancake Air Compressor with 18-Gauge 2-1/8 in. Brad Nailer, 16-Gauge 2-1/2 in. Finish Nailer, and 25 ft. Hose. This 6 Gal. compressor has an innovative design that is jam-packed with best-in-class features. It includes an 18-Gauge 2-1/8 in. brad nailer, 16-Gauge 2-1/2 in. finish nailer and 25 ft. hose for a wide range of applications. The tank and 150 PSI output are a perfect combination for many jobs around your home or site.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!