FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 30% off power tools and accessories, today only

-
Home DepotRyobi
Up to 30% Save now!

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off select power tools and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RYOBI 6-gallon Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $219. That’s down from the usual $300 going rate and $6 under our previous mention. This kit delivers everything you need for DIY builds around the house. Includes a six-gallon electric pancake air compressor, an 18-gauge brad nailer, 16-gauge finish nailer, and a 25-foot hose. Billed as a “maintenance-free” air compressor, this model can handle a variety of tasks including finish nailing, inflating tires, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below from today’s sale.

For a more robust package of tools, consider the DEWALT Circular and Reciprocating Saw Combo Kit for $399. You’ll receive both saws, a battery, carrying case, and more with purchase, saving your around $100 from the regular going rate. This is a great buy if you’re looking to expand beyond a basic drill in your DIY arsenal and want to tackle some larger projects. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on everyday essentials for your DIY tool kit.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Ryobi Electric Pancake Air Compressor includes:

RYOBI introduces the 6 Gal. Electric Pancake Air Compressor with 18-Gauge 2-1/8 in. Brad Nailer, 16-Gauge 2-1/2 in. Finish Nailer, and 25 ft. Hose. This 6 Gal. compressor has an innovative design that is jam-packed with best-in-class features. It includes an 18-Gauge 2-1/8 in. brad nailer, 16-Gauge 2-1/2 in. finish nailer and 25 ft. hose for a wide range of applications. The tank and 150 PSI output are a perfect combination for many jobs around your home or site.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Depot

Ryobi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Be ready for cold brew season with KitchenAid’s S...
Home Depot reduces Husky garage storage prices by up to...
Home Depot announces ‘Black Friday Improved’ sale s...
RYOBI refreshes its popular 18V tool lineup with new co...
Best credit cards for DIY projects and renovations to s...
Philips WiZ Wi-Fi smart bulb platform works with Alexa ...
Green Deals: Ryobi 14-inch 40V Electric Chainsaw for $1...
Green Deals: 2-pack EcoSmart 120W Dimmable LED Flood Li...
Show More Comments

Related

$60 off

DSW Flash Sale takes up to $60 off your purchase, today only: Cole Haan, Nike, more

From $39 Learn More
Reg. $30

Architectural Digest magazine, Runner’s World, more starting from just $4.50/yr. (Reg. $30+)

$4.50/yr. Learn More
88% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (Save 38%), more

From $2 Learn More
$122 off

Drop $122 from Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac

$1,877 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Focus Timer Pomodoro, Cross DJ Pro, Icewind Dale, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Save up to $150 on Segway Ninebot electric scooters and more from $85

From $85 Learn More
75% off

GAP Factory Great Sale offers up to 75% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance from $5

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Mario Odyssey $40, Link’s Awakening $45, Mario Party $40, more

$40 Learn More