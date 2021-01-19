It is now time for all of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals. Be sure to browse through our constantly updated Android guide for all of the best hardware deals every day of the week, but for now we are taking a look at the day’s most notable price drops on apps via Google Play. Our collection is headlined by Relic Seeker: Hypogeum, Space Hobo, Mission Ammunition, ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

We are still tracking notable deals on Google’s Pixel 4a 5G as well as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, but you’ll also want to give this morning’s Motorola razr smartphone offer a quick look as well. For all of you Pixel users, Google’s official Fabric Case is still on sale and be sure to dive into today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup where you’ll find deep deals on power banks, cases, earbuds, and much more from $11.

Today’s best game deals: Mega Man 11 $15, Resident Evil 2 $15, Hitman 3 $50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Relic Seeker:

Archaeologist Lewis Deacon begins to investigate an ancient temple at the request of a certain institution. As he explores the site, he learns that the stories engraved there are related to the aliens who visited the Earth in the ancient times. Lewis has to solve the puzzles on his way, and as he goes deep underground, he gets closer to even bigger secrets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!