FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Motorola’s prev-gen. razr smartphone sports 128GB of storage at $669 off

-
AndroidwootMotorola
$669 off $830

Today only, Woot is offering the previous-generation Motorola razr 128GB GSM Unlocked Android Smartphone for $829.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this phone originally retailed for $1,499 and the second-generation goes for $1,000 right now direct on sale. If you had a phone in the early 2000’s, it was likely a Moto Razr V3. Many consider it to be one of the most iconic phones of the decade, outside of the iPhone, of course. Well, the company brought back nostalgia with a twist when it launched the all-new razr. You’ll find 128GB of storage, 4G LTE connectivity, and an unlocked design here. Interested in learning more? Well, our announcement article has you covered.

On a tighter budget? Well, Google’s official Pixel 4a 5G sports the latest in cellular connectivity plus an OLED display in a lower-cost form-factor. It’s on sale for just $459 right now, which is a match of its all-time low. You’ll score 128GB of built-in storage here alongside dual cameras, updates direct from Google, and many other great features.

However, picking up the standard Pixel 4a will save you even more. You’ll still enjoy 128GB of storage here, though it has just one camera lens and no 5G connectivity. But, at $349, it’s a killer phone for the price and is the perfect upgrade if you’re looking to save some cash.

Motorola razr features:

Experience the iconic flip phone, totally re-invented. The Motorola razr fuses the familiar, pocket-ready flip design with the style and intelligence of the modern smartphone. Shattering the status quo, the ultra-compact, water repellent1 razr opens to a full-sized touchscreen. And an exterior interactive display keeps you connected so you can stay in the moment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

woot

Motorola

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Ninja’s Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill and air fryer n...
Best Android app deals of the day: Door Kickers, Remind...
Google’s Pixel 4a 5G returns to all-time low at $...
Oakley, Ray-Ban, and Costa Sunglasses up to 70% off at ...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 delivers a 120Hz display at $580 ...
Score $100 in savings on OnePlus 8T and its 48MP quad-c...
Amazon’s K-Cup Coffee Maker hits all-time low at ...
Halter’s Executive Steel Mesh and Wood Desk Set n...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $25

Score Disney’s Valentine’s Day Mickey or Minnie plush for $14 with any purchase + more

45% off Learn More
28% off

These Makita, DEWALT, and SKIL tool discounts start at $74: Saws, drills, more

From $74 Learn More
Up to $10 off

Microsoft’s latest movie sale includes Hunger Games in 4K for $5 each, Divergent, more

$5 each Learn More
20% off

elago’s AW3 case brings classic Macintosh vibes to your AirPods for $9.50 (Save 20%)

$9.50 Learn More
Reg. $150

Take dinner up a notch with Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker at $97 shipped (Reg. $150)

$97 Learn More

Green Deals: TP-Link Smart Light Switch $15, more

Learn More
$206 off

Sunny Health & Fitness’ premium exercise bike is $206 off at Amazon, now $582.50

$582.50 Learn More

Wyze’s new 1.5-pound handheld vacuum can pick up three 8-lb. bowling balls at just $60

Learn More