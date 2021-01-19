Motorola’s prev-gen. razr smartphone sports 128GB of storage at $669 off

Today only, Woot is offering the previous-generation Motorola razr 128GB GSM Unlocked Android Smartphone for $829.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this phone originally retailed for $1,499 and the second-generation goes for $1,000 right now direct on sale. If you had a phone in the early 2000’s, it was likely a Moto Razr V3. Many consider it to be one of the most iconic phones of the decade, outside of the iPhone, of course. Well, the company brought back nostalgia with a twist when it launched the all-new razr. You’ll find 128GB of storage, 4G LTE connectivity, and an unlocked design here. Interested in learning more? Well, our announcement article has you covered.

On a tighter budget? Well, Google’s official Pixel 4a 5G sports the latest in cellular connectivity plus an OLED display in a lower-cost form-factor. It’s on sale for just $459 right now, which is a match of its all-time low. You’ll score 128GB of built-in storage here alongside dual cameras, updates direct from Google, and many other great features.

However, picking up the standard Pixel 4a will save you even more. You’ll still enjoy 128GB of storage here, though it has just one camera lens and no 5G connectivity. But, at $349, it’s a killer phone for the price and is the perfect upgrade if you’re looking to save some cash.

Motorola razr features:

Experience the iconic flip phone, totally re-invented. The Motorola razr fuses the familiar, pocket-ready flip design with the style and intelligence of the modern smartphone. Shattering the status quo, the ultra-compact, water repellent1 razr opens to a full-sized touchscreen. And an exterior interactive display keeps you connected so you can stay in the moment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!