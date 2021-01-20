Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro falls to new low at $100 off

Walmart is offering the Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro for $199 shipped. This is $100 below its retail price and knocks $50 off the previous all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve got Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro or the latest iPad Air, then this Magic Keyboard is the perfect accessory for you. You’ll find an integrated stand that props up your device and holds its angle, making it super simple for you to type with an iPad on your lap. The full Magic Keyboard here delivers great tactile feedback, and the addition of an extra USB-C port on the side allows you to both charge and have a USB-C hub in-use at the same time. As someone who owns the Magic Keyboard, I can highly recommend this to anyone who has a compatible iPad. Plus, you can learn more in our hands-on review.

While the Magic Keyboard is the ultimate iPad experience, the Brydge 11.0 Pro Wireless Keyboard is a fantastic choice if you’re wanting something at a bit lower cost. It’s built to work with the 11.-inch iPad Pro as well as the iPad Air, similar to the Magic Keyboard above. The main thing to note here is that you’re losing out on the Smart Connector, instead, utilizing Bluetooth for connecting the keyboard to your iPad. In my experience, typing on the Brydge wasn’t quite as nice as the Magic Keyboard, though this might not be the case for you. However, at $150, it costs $50 less than the Magic Keyboard, even on sale, so it’s at least worth considering. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Is the 11-inch iPad Pro too small for you? Well, you’re in luck. Right now we’re tracking a deal that drops the 12.9-inch 256GB iPad Pro down to $999, which is a match for its Amazon low. While this won’t work with the Magic Keyboard above, you’re scoring essentially an additional 2-inches of screen space which can be crucial for getting more work done.

Also, don’t forget to give our Apple guide a look as we’re constantly updating it with the best deals from around the web. It’s a page everyone should bookmark and check often for the latest discounts on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, iPhone, and more.

Apple 11-inch Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro.

It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection.

With a new floating cantilever design

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!