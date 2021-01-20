Jump-start your smart home with Sengled’s 2-bulb Wi-Fi kit at just $15 (Reg. $40)

Today only, Woot is offering the Sengled Dimmable Smart LED Light Bulb Starter Kit for $14.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members are charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. You’d normally pay $40 at Amazon for this setup and the lowest that we’ve tracked there is $20, making today’s deal the best we’ve seen. In the kit, you’ll get the Sengled smart hub and two dimmable soft white LED bulbs, making it super simple to get up and running in your smart home. The smart hub connects to your Wi-Fi, negating the need for an Ethernet connection, which might be better for your setup. Once connected, you’ll be able to enjoy both Alexa and Assistant voice commands and routines, further expanding your smart home’s capabilities. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Further expand your smart home with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential. Right now it comes bundled with an additional four smart bulbs for $30, which is a killer deal for what it is. You’ll find that the Smart Clock Essential leverages Google Assistant for its voice commands and is the perfect bedside companion.

If you don’t need smart bulbs, we’ve got you covered as well. Right now you can pick up 16 Amazon Basics dimmable LED light bulbs for just $1.50 each. This is 21% off its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time, giving you a budget-focused way to replace aging light bulbs in your home.

More about Sengled Smart Bulb Starter Kit:

Sengled smart hub works with both 2.4G & 5G WiFi router. The hub will connect with your wi-fi so it does not need to be connected with an Ethernet cable after set up. High connection reliablity even add up to 64 smart bulbs to the smart hub system. Without worry about straining your network and frequently drop offline like most smart WiFi bulbs in the market.

