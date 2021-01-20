This 3-cup mini food chopper is nearly 60% off for today only, now just $15

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella 3-Cup Mini Food Chopper for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly up at $40 and starting at around $30 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal is as much as $25 or nearly 60% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Whether you’re trying to get “creative in the kitchen” or just want to eat healthier, this handy chopper will make short work of your meal prep. It has dual function speed controls allowing you to chop, mix, mince, or puree ingredients with the removable stainless steel blade, 3-cup mixing bowl, and more. The dishwasher-safe removable parts and cord storage are nice touches as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s offer is among the most affordable electric food choppers we can find right now. This manual Cuisinart option, for example, sells for $25. You could save some cash with this Prepworks Food Chopper, but the ratings aren’t nearly as good and it will require significantly more elbow grease on your part.

The kitchenware deals don’t stop there though. Calphalon’s Countertop Safe Bakeware set hit the Amazon all-time low today, Dalmo’s Touchless Faucet is more than $30 off right now, and be sure to check out these air fryer offers starting from $19. Then browse through some of the home furniture upgrade discounts floating around including Sauder’s Harvey Park Coffee Table, the Serta Palisades Sofa, and even more.

More on the Bella 3-Cup Mini Chopper:

The Bella 3-Cup Mini Chopper is perfect for your everyday cooking needs whether it’s about eating healthier, food prep, or getting creative in the kitchen. With the dual function speed controls, you can chop, dice, mince, and purees any of your favorite dips, sauces, and salsas with the touch of a button. Perfect for family portions or food prep for the week, the Bella mini chopper processes up to three cups of food. With the removable stainless steel blade, clean up is a breeze!

