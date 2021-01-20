FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This 3-cup mini food chopper is nearly 60% off for today only, now just $15

-
Home GoodsBest BuyBella
60% off $15

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella 3-Cup Mini Food Chopper for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly up at $40 and starting at around $30 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal is as much as $25 or nearly 60% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Whether you’re trying to get “creative in the kitchen” or just want to eat healthier, this handy chopper will make short work of your meal prep. It has dual function speed controls allowing you to chop, mix, mince, or puree ingredients with the removable stainless steel blade, 3-cup mixing bowl, and more. The dishwasher-safe removable parts and cord storage are nice touches as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Today’s offer is among the most affordable electric food choppers we can find right now. This manual Cuisinart option, for example, sells for $25. You could save some cash with this Prepworks Food Chopper, but the ratings aren’t nearly as good and it will require significantly more elbow grease on your part. 

The kitchenware deals don’t stop there though. Calphalon’s Countertop Safe Bakeware set hit the Amazon all-time low today, Dalmo’s Touchless Faucet is more than $30 off right now, and be sure to check out these air fryer offers starting from $19. Then browse through some of the home furniture upgrade discounts floating around including Sauder’s Harvey Park Coffee Table, the Serta Palisades Sofa, and even more

More on the Bella 3-Cup Mini Chopper:

The Bella 3-Cup Mini Chopper is perfect for your everyday cooking needs whether it’s about eating healthier, food prep, or getting creative in the kitchen. With the dual function speed controls, you can chop, dice, mince, and purees any of your favorite dips, sauces, and salsas with the touch of a button. Perfect for family portions or food prep for the week, the Bella mini chopper processes up to three cups of food. With the removable stainless steel blade, clean up is a breeze!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Bella

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Grab a seat on Serta’s Palisades Sofa for $281 at...
Monoprice upgrades your home office with a sit-stand de...
Roborock’s S6 robotic vacuums handle the chores s...
Sauder’s Harvey Park Coffee Table plunges to new ...
Bosch’s Brushless Drill/Driver weighs 1.6-pounds,...
Score 16 Amazon Basics Dimmable LED Light Bulbs at $1.5...
Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential wields Assistant +...
Calphalon’s Countertop Safe Bakeware set hits Ama...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $450

Grab a seat on Serta’s Palisades Sofa for $281 at Amazon (Reg. $450)

$281 Learn More
Reg. $170

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live with ANC return to low of $127 (Save 25%)

$127 Learn More
40% off

Up to 40% off Otterbox tumblers: Elevation Growler, wine mugs, more from $18

From $18 Learn More
50% off

PlayStation Plus 1-year memberships now under $28 with free delivery (Reg. $60)

$28 Learn More
33% off

VAVA’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub delivers Ethernet, 4K HDMI, SD, more at just $20

$20 Learn More

Anker’s latest eufy Smart Lock ditches the Wi-Fi bridge, unlocks via fingerprint, passcode, more

Order Now! Learn More
$150 off

VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TVs sport 120Hz variable refresh rates from $548

From $548 Learn More
65% off

Athleta’s new markdowns offer up to 65% off leggings, tops, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More