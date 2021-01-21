FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 delivers image editing guidance for $60 ($40 off)

$40 off $60

Amazon offers Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 for Mac or PC at $59.99. Regularly $100, today’s deal is a 40% discount and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Available as a digital download in this promotion.

Photoshop and Premiere Elements have recently been refreshed with new features for easy sharing and editing. If you don’t feel like you’re in need of the more robust tools found in the full-blown Photoshop and Premiere software suite, going with this more affordable alternative is a great idea. Alongside the more affordable approach to this software is 83 step-by-step guided edits that can help take your content to the next level. Adobe’s line of software generally has great ratings overall.

Want to take your design to the next level? Go with a year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud from $10 per month with the option to cancel at any time. You’ll miss out on the video aspect, but there’s no bigger name when it comes to editing photos. Learn more here.

Jump over to our daily apps roundup for even more deals on top-grade productivity software, games, and additional categories.

Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 features:

  • Photo & Video Editing Software
  • Intelligent editing allows you to easily edit, create, organize, and share your photos and videos.
  • 83 Step-by-step guided edits
  • Create & Share
  • Effortless organization

