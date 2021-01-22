FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Drop a top-rated leather band on your Apple Watch for $9.50

-
AmazonApple Watch
Reg. $15 $9.50

Marge Plus via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Leather Apple Watch Band in Brown for $9.60 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $12 or more price tag and the second-best we’ve tracked. While Apple is charging significantly more for a first-party Watch band, this alternative comes in at a particularly notable price. This is an easy way to add some additional style to your wrist without breaking the bank. Compatible with all Apple Watch models. Nearly 22,000 Amazon reviewers have left a combined 4.5/5 star rating.

Prefer a sport band? Give this option a try for $8 in various colors instead. It’s a great alternative to the pricier leather band above but still delivers a number of different color options to fit your style. It features a slimmer design than the lead deal above, making it a great option for workouts and the like. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If today’s lead deal doesn’t fit your style, check out our roundup of the best third-party options from $5. You’ll find a wide-range of bands and straps to fit just about any budget.

Looking for more deals? Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

100% Genuine leather band – Premium soft top genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, new stylish design, comes with stainless steel polished silver-colored classic Buckle, anti-slip & sweat-absorbent. Our warranty time is longer than others as our quality is guaranteed, unconditionally refund or resend with any quality problems, life time friendly customer service, ONLY offered by Marge Plus store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple Watch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

These MacBook-friendly Timbuk2 bags are priced from $25...
Load up on high-protein Jack Link’s Beef Steak Bites:...
Garmin’s fenix 6S Sapphire Smartwatch falls to lo...
APEMAN’s dual 1080p dash camera falls to just $36...
Repair phones, tablets, computers, and more with this #...
Amazon’s offering Carhartt Insulated Mitts for $1...
Mobilize air at home with Amazon’s Modern 52-inch...
Proctor Silex’s 10-cup coffee maker is compatible...
Show More Comments

Related

27% off

D-Link’s 10-port managed Gigabit Switch has eight PoE + two SPF ports at $116.50

$116.50 Learn More
50% off

Protect your data with Fellowes Micro-Cut Shredders at 50% off, deals from $29.50

$29.50+ Learn More
64% off

These MacBook-friendly Timbuk2 bags are priced from $25 (Up to 64% off)

From $25 Learn More
Reg. $17

Load up on high-protein Jack Link’s Beef Steak Bites: 8-pack now $7.50 (Reg. $17)

$7.50 Learn More
$170 off

Garmin’s fenix 6S Sapphire Smartwatch falls to low at $170 off, more from $203

From $203 Learn More
40% off

APEMAN’s dual 1080p dash camera falls to just $36 at Amazon (40% off)

$36 Learn More

Kevlar armor surrounds new limited-edition Leica M10-P Reporter camera

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Sheltered, The Escapists 2, Worms 3, and more

FREE+ Learn More